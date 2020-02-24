The leading shooting and rural organisations have issued a joint statement calling for a move away from lead shot

Since lead shot has been used for centuries we know a great deal about how it works to kill game efficiently and cleanly, the paramount objective and duty of all sportsmen. We do not have the same body of evidence when it comes to steel shot and much of what we do have is empirical.

The Field asks all who are supporting this move to invest now in rigorous ballistics research so that we can be confident that the steel loads we use are both safe to use in our guns and have the performance to kill a pheasant cleanly and consistently at fair sporting range, ie 40 yards.

When we have this evidence we can embrace change with some confidence.

Jonathan Young

Editor

LEAD SHOT: THE JOINT STATEMENT

A joint statement on the future of shotgun ammunition for live quarry shooting

In consideration of wildlife, the environment, and to ensure a market for the healthiest game products, at home and abroad, we wish to see an end to both lead and single-use plastics in ammunition used by those taking all live quarry with shotguns within five years. The shooting community must maintain its place at the forefront of wildlife conservation and protection. Sustainability in our practices is of utmost importance.

Recently, there have been significant developments in the quality and availability of non-lead shotgun cartridges, and plastic cases can now be recycled. For the first time, biodegradable shot cups for steel shot are available. These welcome advances are continuing at an ever-quickening pace, in response to demand from a changing market. Such advances mean that, over the coming years, a complete transition is achievable.

We are jointly calling for the shooting community to engage in this transition and work with us, the Gun Trade Association and the cartridge manufacturers to ensure that further viable alternatives are developed for every situation involving live quarry.

This is a vital step we must make together to safeguard our wildlife and the wider environment.

Sir Jim Paice, GWCT Chairman

Tom Adams, BGA Managing Director

Ian Bell, BASC Chief Executive

Tim Bonner, CA Chief Executive

Mark Tufnell, CLA Vice President

Amanda Anderson, MA Director

Liam Bell, NGO Chairman

Sarah-Jane Laing, SLE Chief Executive

Alex Stoddart, SACS Director

