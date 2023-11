Point-to-point fixtures for November 2023.

All the point-to-point fixtures for November 2023 in one place for you to plan and prepare for an enjoyable day out in the countryside.

POINT-TO-POINT FIXTURES IN NOVEMBER 2023

Sunday 12 November

Portman

Badbury Rings, Dorset

Sunday 19 November

Carmarthenshire

FFOS las Racecourse

East Cornwall

Great Trethew, Cornwall

Sunday 26 November

Hursley Hambledon

Larkhill, Wiltshire