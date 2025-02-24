From puppies, reactive dogs and rescues to field trial stars in the making, our hand-picked selection of gundog experts can help solve any canine conundrum. By Janet Menzies.

The world of working gundog training has never been more inclusive and accessible. You can choose the traditional route of sending your dog away to one of the residential gundog schools and receive him perfectly polished at the beginning of next Season. Or you can grab a whistle and slip lead, and you and the dog train together. In fact, these days most trainers would rather teach you and your dog at the same time. And it’s much more fun that way. You can join in with groups or go on training holidays in Britain’s beauty spots. Take your pick from our round-up of gundog schools. (Read: The do’s and don’ts of training gundog puppies.)

Castlemans Gundogs

Region: Predominantly in Yorkshire but also runs residential courses at venues across the country.

About: The founder of the Dogs for Life organisation, Philippa Williams is a pioneer of gundog training as a hobby in its own right and specialises in different training opportunities, particularly residential holidays. She breeds and works golden retrievers, labradors and cocker spaniels, emphasising the full range of activities – including obedience and agility – that dogs can enjoy. Williams focuses on family gundogs that may never go anywhere near a shoot but whose owners want help in understanding their behaviour to ensure manageable companions that can go anywhere and be under control.

Breeds/ages: All breeds welcome, including non-gundog breeds, but is a retriever specialist. Puppies from 12 weeks onwards.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: No. Williams offers weekly group sessions and video calls with new clients as well as an ongoing video mentoring service.

Traditional residential: No. Williams prefers to give owners the tools to teach their dog.

Dog-training holidays: Yes. This is a speciality of Castlemans and, as such, they book up extremely quickly. Dogs for Life members get priority booking.

Level: Beginners, companion dogs and family gundogs up to field trial winners.

Professional credentials: B-panel field trial judge; multiple wins and awards at working tests and trials; Kennel Club accredited; regularly gives demonstrations at Crufts and The Game Fair.

Price range: To access the full range of activities and online resources, join Dogs for Life. Annual memberships from £25 to £75.

For more information: Castlemans Gundogs

Corbinsbere Gundogs

Region: Wiltshire and Dorset.

About: Tracy Corbin started 20 years ago beating as a teenager on local Dorset shoots and progressed to picking up and competing. In 2009 she formed Corbinsbere Gundogs to pass on her knowledge, with an emphasis on beginners and getting people into shooting.

Breeds/ages: Corbin focuses on puppies, and spaniels.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Yes. Corbin enjoys working with owners towards shooting and competition.

Dog-training holidays: No specific holidays but a number of different courses, including on how to beat on a shoot.

Group on-shoot training days: Training away days to Bloxworth, Dorset and live game training days.

Level: Specialises in training for the Kennel Club Working Gundog Certificate.

Professional credentials: Won UK Gundog Trainer of the Year in 2019.

Price range: From £30 for group training to £60 for individual, and around £150 for courses.

For more information: Corbinsbere Gundogs

Cunningshot Gundogs

Region: Cumbria and East Midlands.

About: Founder Emma Stevens is a qualified vet and canine behaviourist who aims to introduce new gundog owners to shooting over and training their dogs. Her business partner, Adam Peace, has been training and competing gundogs from an early age.

Breeds/ages: All ages and breeds, including minority breeds and gundog crosses. There are new courses for puppies this Season, plus refresher training holidays for older dogs. The majority of Cunningshot’s clients are novices coming into the sport, often by accident after doing breed-specific training when they’ve needed help with their family gundogs – very much ‘Aga peg dogs’.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Yes, bookable online.

Dog-training holidays: For different age groups, all in beautiful locations, mainly in Cumbria and the East Midlands.

Group on-shoot training days: A wide range of courses, demonstrations and group sessions with the emphasis on training rather than shooting.

Level: Specialising in novice and introduction, including online training webinars.

Professional credentials: Along with qualifications in veterinary and behavioural studies, Stevens has both practical experience and competition success.

Price range: Individual pricing/monthly training membership from £40.

For more information: Cunningshot Gundogs

Gleneagles Hotel

Region: Perthshire, Scotland.

About: This famous luxury golfing and sporting hotel offers a range of fieldsports pursuits, including gundog training. Guests gain experience from handling the hotel’s perfectly trained dogs using the whistle, verbal and hand signals. The lessons won’t get you ready to go field trialling but they are a great way to find out about the sport if you are thinking of getting a gundog. For those who already work a dog, the instructors are highly experienced, and it is surprising to realise how sloppy one can get with one’s basic handling. (Read our review of Gleneagles Hotel.)

Breeds/ages: The Gleneagles’ dogs are mainly well-trained (and forgiving) labrador retrievers.

Dog-training holidays: The holiday is the thing, with a bit of dog training thrown in.

Group on-shoot training days: Gleneagles is dog-friendly and well situated for the Scottish trialling and training circuit, though it makes an expensive base.

Level: It is basic but worthwhile, as instructor Iona McKechnie explains: “Once they’ve worked with our dogs and they’ve experienced correct training methods, the guests are keen to achieve a lot more with their own pet dogs. They often say: ‘I didn’t know dogs could do this.’”

Professional credentials: Gleneagles hosts experienced guest instructors.

Price range: From £135 for a 45-minute introductory gundog lesson.

For more information: Gleneagles

Gundogs Girls Brand

Region: Mainly North Midlands and South Yorkshire.

About: Founded by Lucinda Southern to encourage beginners and those with ‘pet’ gundogs to have a go at competing in fun, friendly events suitable for all gundog breeds, the Gundog Girls Brand took off during the COVID-19 lockdown when it offered online competitions and forums via its Facebook page. Today the group has about 4,000 members and its various events and training sessions are now predominantly in person. The main hands-on training is provided in Yorkshire by Barry Faley of Lindrob Gundogs. Southern’s aim is “getting people to have a go and enjoy their dog at the same time as learning”.

Breeds/ages: All gundog breeds and ages, and members do not have to be female, despite the group’s name. It offers a full range of competitions for novice handlers and dogs, including special puppy and pre novice competitions.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: No. Formal lessons are in groups but contacts for individual training can be made through the online forum.

Dog-training holidays: There are no specific training holidays but many members take the opportunity to make a ‘mini break’ of the competitions.

Group on-shoot training days: Yes: occasional mock field trials on live game.

Level: While mainly aimed at beginners, and those just wanting a well-behaved family dog are also welcome, Gundog Girls graduates have been competing successfully in field trials.

Professional credentials: Faley is a B-panel field trial judge, while Southern is an experienced gundog trainer. Price range: Small fees for competitions; £75 for full training days.

For more information: Call Lucinda Southern on 07891 232316 or get in touch via the Gundog Girls Brand Facebook group.

Hawcroft Gundogs

Region: Leicestershire and occasional pop up training in Yorkshire.

About: John Robertson of Hawcroft Gundogs is well known for competing cocker spaniels at the highest level, including the hugely successful Timsgarry Alpine, as well as breeding and training. The emphasis is very much on training for shooting and competition but Robertson also helps those with working breeds who simply want a well-schooled dog for family life.

Breeds/ages: A spaniel specialist who takes dogs from puppies upwards. His monthly Puppy Basics courses cover housing, feeding, fundamental commands, early retrieving and introduce the whistle and recall.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Robertson can tailor sessions to specific requirements, including rabbit pen work and water training.

Traditional residential: Yes, full service provided. This is a minimum of five weeks but it isn’t unknown for dogs to stay for up to a year.

Group on-shoot training days: Yes, simulated field trial training days are a speciality at Hawcroft Gundogs.

Level: Primarily aimed at specialist and competition training.

Price range: Contact Robertson for an individual quote.

For more information: Hawcroft Gundogs

Jason Mayhew Gundog Training

Region: Hampshire/West Sussex; will travel.

About: A former gamekeeper, Jason Mayhew represented Wales working his favourite Chesapeake Bay retriever, Arnac Bay Sage. Enjoys teaching beginners and helping with problem solving.

Breeds/ages: Specialises in retrievers.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Yes, but Mayhew also offers shared and group sessions.

Traditional residential: Yes, and can handle owners’ dogs in competition.

Dog-training holidays: Training weekends at the kennels or a ground of your choice at home or abroad.

Group on-shoot training days: Walked up on live game; driven; simulated trialling days; and boundary days for spaniel trialling training.

Level: Beginners to serious competitors.

Professional credentials: B-panel field trial judge and multiple trial winner at home and abroad.

Price range: Contact Mayhew for an individual quote.

For more information: Jason Mayhew Gundog Training

Kimberley Gundogs

Region: Devon; also courses in the Borders, Northumberland, Kent and Surrey.

About: Steve Kimberley is the winner of the 2023 HPR Championship. He also trains retrievers and spaniels. His tagline is ‘Teaching you to train your dog’ and he encourages owners to be positive about their dog’s potential. He trains anyone with a desire to understand their gundog’s natural instincts, and helps many owners with companion dogs with no desire to work or compete but who simply want a wellbehaved pet. However, many such owners find themselves wanting to do more as a result of their training.

Breeds/ages: Although Kimberley specialises in the beautiful German longhaired pointer, he also trains hunt, point, retrieve (HPR) breeds, retrievers and spaniels – all gundog breeds.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Yes. Starts with an assessment and then focuses on progress areas and particular issues. A bespoke approach.

Traditional residential: Occasionally, but Kimberley prefers to encourage owners to come along for two-day courses with their dogs rather than leaving them.

Dog-training holidays: Regular two-day courses in Devon. Accommodation is in a local hotel (not included in the price). Week-long courses, held in Scotland, are ideal for novices who want to work their dog in the field with like-minded people (accommodation and catering included).

Group on-shoot training days: Yes, these specialist courses are run in Northumberland and Kent.

Level: Beginners welcome, and there are also great opportunities to take your dog up to advanced work.

Professional credentials: A-panel field trial judge with multiple wins and long experience in the field.

Price range: From £40 per hour for individual lessons; £180 for two-day courses.

For more information: Kimberley Gundogs

Scovellsway Training Kennels

Region: Hampshire.

About: Annie Buckley, owner and head trainer at Scovellsway Training Kennels, has a holistic approach to training. She and her team are interested in all breeds and all aspects of enjoying a family dog, not just gundog breeds aimed at the shooting field. Obedience training and even Canicross are part of the mix, along with solutions for reactive dogs.

Breeds/ages: Focusing on gundog breeds, all ages from 12 weeks onwards (so long as they are fully vaccinated). Buckley says: “An area we are now doing more work in is reactive dogs. Not just the stereotypical power breeds but the family labrador/ spaniel and the cockapoo. This has been on the increase since COVID-19.”

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Tailored sessions providing help with all breeds and activities.

Traditional residential: Yes: the dog stays for a minimum of two weeks and the owner has a handover session at the end of the stay.

Dog-training holidays: No specific holidays but regular courses, drop-in classes and Spaniel Club sessions. These are group classes for working spaniels that include all working skills: retrieving, hunting and steadiness.

Group on-shoot training days: Group training emphasises preparation for shooting, up to the introduction of shot and dummy retrieving.

Level: Family and pet gundogs as well as Canicross and obedience work.

Professional credentials: Two decades of experience working with dogs and their owners, along with a postgraduate certificate in education. Also lectures at agricultural colleges.

Price range: From £15 to £20 for group sessions.

Residential fees are £65 per day (£920 for two weeks).

For more information: Scovellsway Training Kennels

Swift Dog Training

Region: Oxfordshire.

About: Swift Dog Training was established in 2013 by Ellena Swift Nunneley and Tyson Nunneley on the family farm. Both Ellena and Tyson have worked gundogs for many years. The training facility also caters for all aspects of dog pursuits, including agility, obedience and heelwork. Behavioural training is a particular focus. Ellena says: “We are seeing too many dogs end up in rescue due to behavioural problems that could have been avoided.”

Breeds/ages: Puppies and problem dogs are a speciality. The team also provides a pathway to volunteering for Pets As Therapy, as Ellena is a qualified assessor for the charity.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Yes. Arranged along with the range of services designed around the client.

Traditional residential: Bespoke approach for general training, one-offs, specific problems and support for owners busy at work or away. Training has an ongoing plan, discussed and agreed with the owner. The team works with the dog initially and then offers the owner the chance to come and learn with their dog in a one-to-one lesson so that the training can continue at home.

Group on-shoot training days: On-site facilities include woodland and terrain to recreate the shooting environment.

Level: Focus on getting family and pet dogs involved in a wide range of activities.

Professional credentials: Gundog Trainer of the Year 2022; regular member of the England Gundog Team; Royal Agricultural College graduate.

Price range: Approximately £55 for a one-to-one lesson and £90 for courses.

For more information: Swift Dog Training

Warrenby Gundogs

Region: East Sussex and various locations around the country.

About: Andrew Farley and his partner, Emma, are keen to get gundog owners involved with training at all levels from being well-behaved companion dogs up to serious athletes working in the field at international level. They have 20 years of experience and have previously trialled retrievers and spaniels.

Breeds/ages: The pair specialise in the HPR breeds and in older dogs, having won a field trial with an 11-year-old dog, but are happy to train the owners of all gundog breeds.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Yes. Farley has a custom approach based on the owner’s aims and on helping owners of less well-known breeds in the HPR group to understand their dogs.

Dog-training holidays: Yes, but accommodation is at local bed and breakfasts. Ask for details.

Group on-shoot training days: Yes, from September onwards – especially shooting over pointers.

Level: Beginners to shooting over dogs.

Professional credentials: HPR field trial judge with decades of experience and trialling success.

For more information: Warrenby Gundogs

Will Clulee

Region: Will Clulee is based in Shropshire but clients come from all over the country and even overseas. About: Among the country’s best-known spaniel trainers, Clulee has had home and international success with his own Poolgreen-affix spaniels and his father’s Larford dogs.

Breeds/ages: Specialises in cocker and springer spaniels. Dogs usually come for residential training from seven to nine months old. Private training is available from all ages.

One-to-one lessons for dog with owner: Yes. Will Clulee offers day courses, either private or in a group setting, adapted to the individual needs of the client or clients, from basic commands to more specialised skills.

Traditional residential: Yes – the course is typically three months. Clulee will also handle an owner’s dog in competition if required.

Group on-shoot training days: Yes. Clulee pioneered live-game training, and these days get booked up extremely quickly.

Level: From beginners to serious competitors but the majority of clients wish to work and compete their dogs rather than simply wanting a well-trained family pet.

Professional credentials: A-panel field trial judge; winner of 2023 Cocker Spaniel Championship.

Prices: Contact Clulee for details.

For more information: Clulee Gundogs