Return a shooting invitation: Wine tasting

We can all quaff with the best, but wine tasting takes more skill

Most shooting hosts appreciate a decent drop. The Field’s sister title, Decanter, holds a series of “fine wine encounters”, at which it’s possible to sample some of the world’s best offerings for a modest sum, plus the cost of the taxi home (you’ll need one).

Book now for the Pessac-Léognan event (the region producing clarets such as Château Haut-Brion and Château Pape Clément) on 15 April at the Institute of Directors (tickets are £25) and Decanter’s Italian encounter on 10 May at the Lancaster Hotel, Lancaster Terrace, London W2 (tickets cost £40), which will feature more than 300 fine Italian wines from some of the world’s most iconic producers.

Decanter Fine Wine Encounters, tel 020 314 84483