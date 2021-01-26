Nomination Terms and Conditions

1. Promoter of the Field Gundog Awards: Future Publishing Limited (“Future”, “we” or “us”), which has its registered offices located at Quay House, The Ambury, Bath, BA1 1UA and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 02008885.

2. You are nominating the winners of the Field Gundog Awards (the “Awards”) in the following ten (10) categories: (1) Outstanding retrieve by any retrieving breed ; (2) Outstanding work by a spaniel; (3) The best amateur picker-up; (4) Hero gundog; (5) The naughtiest gundog; (6) The best gundog that does not belong to a gundog breed; (7) The best veteran gundog; (8) The most precocious puppy; (9) Gundog Photograph of the Year: In the Field; (10) Gundog Photograph of the Year: Working from Home (each a “Category”, and jointly the “Categories”).

3. Method of Nomination: You must submit your nomination by email to gundogawards@futurenet.com. Category (1) to (8), all nominations must include an account explaining why the gundog deserves to win the category.

4. Nominations are free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

5. Nominations for all open on 11 February 2021 and the closing date is 10 June 2021 (the “Closing Date”)

6. The nominations will run on www.thefield.co.uk/gundog-awards and in March, April, May and June issues of The Field magazine

7. Eligibility:

Entries can be made on behalf of your own dog or you may nominate another dog in any of the above categories. Contact details of the dog’s owner will be required. It is your responsibility to obtain permission from the owner of the dog you are nominating before submitting the nomination. Submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Nomination Terms and Conditions.

This nomination is open to residents in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged eighteen (18) or over with access to the internet excluding employees and past employees of Future plc, its printers and agents, any category sponsors or suppliers of the prizes and any other company associated with the Awards (including members of the immediate families or households of the above).

There is no limit on the number of nominations you may submit. All entries will become the property of Future and will not be returned. Future and Promoter accept no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted. No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed in the post, or due to computer error in transit.

You can only enter your nominations as described above. Entry made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Entries that are incomplete, illegible, or indecipherable will be deemed void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

You must be available to be contacted between 13 August 2021 and 27 August 2020.

Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

8. Prize:

There will be one winner per Category in the Awards. The winner(s) will each win the following prize: a winner’s rosette and ten vouchers each for one large bag of dog food from Chudleys. (“Prize”).

The winners and their guests are responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the Prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s or relevant sponsors’ terms and conditions. The Prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered for categories one to eight. The Prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. Future accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the Prize being withdrawn. In the event of the Prize being unavailable, Future reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

The Prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer.

The winner in each category will receive their prize by first class post, no later than 30 September 2021.

9. Nomination Selection Process

The winners for all categories except Category four (4), nine (9) and ten (10) will be selected by a judging panel, including at least one independent member, who will judge the entries based on what they personally consider to be the best story and best examples of excellence. The judges will also take into consideration the the number of nominations for any dog. The decisions of the judging panel will be final and no correspondence will be entered into over the decisions.

The winners of Category four (4), nine (9) and ten (10) will be selected by public vote. Following the Closing Date, a shortlist of entries received will be published on www.thefield.co.uk/gundog-awards where the public will be able to vote for their favourite entry online using a form. Voting will close on 12 August 2021. The entries with the highest number of votes will be the winner of either category.

All category winners will be notified by 17 August 2021 by email. The winner in each category will be published in The Field’s December 2021 issue. Prizes will be dispatched on or before 1 September by special delivery.

Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner(s). If the winner(s) cannot be contacted within 7 days, or if the winner(s) are unable to comply with these Nomination Terms, Future reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that this competition is being judged, to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges.

Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to provide a valid UK address for delivery, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements may result in forfeiture of the Prize.

10. Use of information provided

Copyright in the nomination and any images you submit remain with you. By submitting a nomination you grant us a worldwide, royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual licence to feature any or all of the submitted nomination and images in any of our publications, websites, social media, in any promotional material and any other media. You agree to waive all moral rights or any similar personal rights in any nomination you submit.

If you are a winner of this competition, you agree that Future may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by Future relating to any post-winning publicity. It is your responsibility to make the dog’s owner aware of this.

You warrant that you will not submit any material, including but not limited to photographs, which infringes the intellectual property rights of any third party. All material you submit must be owned or licensed by you.

Any personal information, including your and the nominee’s name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by us in accordance with our privacy policy available at www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy.

Your information and the information of the nominee may be shared with Gold Line Feeds (“Chudleys”) for the purposes of prize fulfilment and the administration of the Awards, which will use such information subject to its privacy policy.

11. General

By submitting a nomination you agree to be bound by these Nomination Terms.

Future reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel or amend the Awards at any time. We reserve the right to amend or alter the terms and conditions at any time.

Nominations may be modified or withdrawn at any time. We also reserve the right to reject entries from entrants not (in our opinion) entering into the spirit of the Awards or if the security or proper administration of the Awards or the validity of a nomination is adversely affected.

Insofar as is permitted by law, Future, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner(s) or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of Future and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

In the event of a discrepancy between these Nomination Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.

These Nomination Terms will be governed by English Law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.