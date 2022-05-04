Once the crowds have dispersed, the coronation chicken demolished and the bunting packed away, here's our pick of Platinum Jubilee shopping to remember the celebrations by

The countdown is on for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations: a long weekend to say ‘three cheers’ to Her Majesty for 70 years of service on the throne. There’s Trooping the Colour on 2 June, a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on 3 June, the Derby on 4 June, followed by the Platinum Party at the Palace that evening, and a finale of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant down The Mall on 5 June.

But once the crowds have dispersed, the coronation chicken demolished and the bunting packed away, here’s our pick of Platinum Jubilee shopping to remember this royal bonanza by.

THE FIELD’S PLATINUM JUBILEE SHOPPING GUIDE

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN MUG

Emma Bridgewater

With ‘God Save The Queen’ on the front and ‘Longest serving monarch’ on the back, here’s the perfect mug to sit back and raise a cuppa to Her Majesty with.

£22, emmabridgewater.co.uk

JUBILEE TEA TOWELS

Sophie Allport

You’d be forgiven for humming God Save The Queen as you succumb to the washing up with Sophie Allport’s pair of commemorative tea towels, the first with a young Queen Elizabeth on it, and the second dotted with crowns on a slate blue background.

£19.50, sophieallport.com

COMMEMORATIVE COINS

Hattons of London

One for the grandchildren: a set of commemorative coins depicting The Queen on horseback, to mark her Coronation, along with three of her royal jubilees.

£189, hattonsoflondon.co.uk

ENGLISH SPARKLING WINE

Nyetimber

Kick start your street party with Nyetimber’s limited-edition bottle of Classic Cuvee MV, with a bottle designed especially for the Platinum Jubilee.

£37.50, nyetimber.com

PLATINUM TEATIME SELECTION

Cartwright & Butler

Teatime treats fit for a regal afternoon tea: rich brownie biscuits, Demerara shortbread made with lashings of butter and Cartwright & Butler’s blend of Ceylon black tea.

£18, cartwrightandbutler.co.uk

JUBILEE SCENT

Floris

If you needed an excuse to buy yourself some Floris, this is it: the Platinum 22 Eau De Parfum created to commemorate this royal milestone, inspired by The Queen’s gardens that surround her UK residences.

£200, florislondon.com

SILK SCARF

Holland Cooper

Add some glamour to the celebrations with this silk scarf hand rolled and made in England, with a Holland Cooper print from its archive and a rich purple to mark the Jubilee.

£149, hollandcooper.com