Have a look at our selection of goodies to get you through the month of February

February is a month which usually is accompanied by cold wind and rain with brief moments of respite. This requires sturdy kit and indulgent treats to push through the shortest sector of the year. Keep scrolling for our pick of the best kit for February.

KIT TO COVET FOR FEBRUARY

PROLAN MEDIUM-GRADE LUBRICANT

WITHAM

Biodegradable and nontoxic, lanolin-based lubricant for a ‘green’ alternative to traditional gun oil. Suitable for all parts, and formulated to repel water and lubricate – in an easy-to-use aerosol.

♦ Price £9.66 (£11.56 including VAT)

♦ Tel 01522 521192

♦ withamgroup.co.uk

BEAUFORT OUTDOOR ROBE

D-ROBE

Unisex dry-robe made from recycled materials with a host of high-performance features: a two-way zip, taped seams and a plethora of pockets. Fleece-lined, waterproof, wind resistant but breathable. Available in several colours. Staying warm is cool.

♦ Price £179 (junior version, £119)

♦ Tel 020 3005 2517

♦ d-robeoutdoors.com

SCEPTRE SUB-SURFACE WATCH

MARLOE WATCH COMPANY

Bolstered-strength case design allows watch to reach 200m below sea level. Available in three designs: October, Aggron and Commander. All use marine-grade stainless steel to prevent rusting, and have screw-down crowns sized perfectly for slippery fingers.

♦ Price £349

♦ Tel 01577 208 501

♦ marloewatchcompany.com

WITNEY BLANKET HOLDALL

CORDINGS

Sturdily built, colourful holdall made from traditional, 100% wool Witney blanket and finished in smart navy leather. Fully lined in 24oz canvas with an integral base board and adjustable leather shoulder strap. For stylish, sporting weekends.

♦ Price £375

♦ Tel 020 7758 4122

♦ cordings.co.uk

CAMPAIGN SHIRT

WESTLEY RICHARDS

A new, improved design of this classic safari-style shirt optimises movement and comfort. Made from a lightweight cotton-blend fabric with a hint of stretch, it has a quilted right shoulder and is finished with real horn buttons.

♦ Price £195

♦ Tel 0121 333 1900

♦ westleyrichards.com

MEN’S LAMBSWOOL ¼ ZIP MOCK NECK JUMPER

ALAN PAINE

Made from soft Sutherland lambswool spun by Europe’s oldest spinner and designed for ease of movement. Hand stitching and ribbed hems and cuffs make it more-than-smart outerwear, in six colours.

♦ Price £122

♦ Tel 01623 415775

♦ alanpaine.co.uk

TRAVEL-SIZE TELESCOPE

SWAROVSKI OPTIK

The smallest and lightest telescope in the range offers impressive magnification. Available as an angled or straight scope, with an adapter allowing it to be connected to a smartphone to take photos. Ideal for travelling Shots who like to keep their eye in over rough terrain.

♦ Price from £1,820

♦ Tel 01737 856812

♦ swarovskioptik.com

BENNET MEN’S WAISTCOAT

BELLA HOSKYNS

Lightweight wool waistcoat, ideal for everyday layering. That said, with its grey, two-way antique brass zip and dapper moleskin collar, it would be a travesty if forever hidden under a coat.

♦ Price £298

♦ Tel 07714 206282

♦ bellahoskyns.com

WOOL TRAVEL WRAPS

LIFE OF RILEY

Generously proportioned (220cm x 72cm) and lightweight merino makes the perfect travel blanket when combatting vicious air-conditioning. Sufficiently soft to wear next to the skin. Choose from light grey, navy, teal and storm grey. The ultimate flexible friend.

♦ Price £99

♦ Tel 01799 551813

♦ lifeofrileyonline.co.uk