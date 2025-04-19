Set in Leicestershire’s Welland Valley, this boutique hotel and pub blends original character and contemporary chic with impeccable countryside credentials, says Charlotte Mackaness

Carrying off the role of both boutique hotel and vibrant village boozer isn’t easy but The Nevill Arms in Medbourne, Leicestershire manages it with aplomb. Any night of the week the pub will be busy with locals and the car park bursting with 4x4s more than familiar with offroading. However, beyond the bustling bar and its chalkboards advertising quiz nights and supper club specials is a restaurant and 10 bedrooms with an offering that could never be described as provincial.

The village of Medbourne is nestled between the market towns of Market Harborough and Uppingham in the heart of the Welland Valley, which has been dubbed ‘the Notswolds’ thanks to it being every bit as pretty as the Cotwolds but without hordes of visitors. “I always say to people that the Welland Valley is the loveliest place within an hour of London they won’t have heard of,” jokes Ellie Uppal, who grew up locally and is involved with the running of The Nevill Arms.

Since 2021 the establishment has had some £3m of investment, including a full refurbishment that carefully preserved with a view from its mullioned windows looking out over the brook that meanders in front of The Nevill Arms.

Decor is traditional – four-posters, antiques, hand-painted wallpaper – but with all the luxuries and mod cons one would want in a spoiling overnight stay: a bountiful supply of oversized fluffy towels, Bamford toiletries, Hypnos mattresses and home-made biscuits on arrival. A clever touch was the television cunningly disguised as a mirror – noted just in case we ever cave on the ‘no televisions in bedrooms’ rule at home. (Read: how to be the perfect guest)

Walking downstairs through to the bar one passes an old saddle and paintings of hung game. Such pieces are far from mere decorative props: the place really walks the walk when it comes to its countryside credentials. It hosts a popular Meet for the Fernie Hunt and has close relationships with local shoots at Noseley and Rolleston, providing guns with a take-home game pie box. The Nevill Arms even has its own farm nearby, with a herd of Belted Galloway cattle at its heart, providing it with lamb, pork and beef that’s low on food miles but high on taste and traceability.

The restaurant has an intimate ‘clubby’ feel with dark walls and leather banquettes, and a menu on which local produce and game feature prominently. We shared crispy partridge bites with gochujang mayo and sesame kimchi carrot slaw as we struggled to choose what to try next – always a good problem – before settling on venison hotpot and hake kiev. Every course was an utter delight, as was the breakfast platter the next morning featuring pastries, Hambleton bread and home-made malt loaf.

While its roaring fires and traditional interiors make The Nevill Arms an ideal stopover for a cosy winter break, a river terrace and a large courtyard garden with a summertime bar and Josper grill make it just as appealing as the weather perks up. The pub is a popular destination for walkers making the most of the rolling countryside, as well as history lovers attracted by its proximity to grand houses such as Rockingham Castle and the battlefield sites of Naseby and Bosworth.

Come the end of May tranquil Medbourne is transformed with the start of the multi-arts festival at the nearby Nevill Holt estate, which was bought in 2000 by businessman and philanthropist David Ross. With its eclectic blend of jazz, comedy, opera, art, classical music and speakers, visitors flock to the festival and in turn The Nevill Arms for three weeks, so be sure to book early for bed, board or both.

