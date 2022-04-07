End Lent in style with The Field's pick of the most tempting Easter eggs to get your hands on

Fishing overly well-hidden mini eggs from the cracks of stone walls, or the depths of a hedgerow might be the stuff of childhood Easters, but for more grown-up chocolate fare (that no one could blame you for snuffling away for yourself), here’s The Field’s pick of half a dozen of the most tempting Easter eggs.

Coloured eggs and bunnies abound at Easter and yet they are ancient symbols that even pre-date Christianity. Johnny Scott investigates Eostre, the pagan spring festival.

Put aside time over the Easter long weekend to bake Philippa Davis’ chocolate, ginger and orange Easter cake. Simple to make, loaded with chocolate and perfectly moist, make this your new Easter Sunday staple.

6 OF THE MOST TEMPTING EASTER EGGS

MILK CHOCOLATE SPRING FLOWERS EGG, BETTYS

A showstopper from the Yorkshire confectioners Bettys: a Swiss Grand Cru milk chocolate egg, stippled with dark chocolate, finished with chocolate piping and hand-decorated with bluebells, narcissi and other spring flowers, delicately created from Royal icing.

Price: £32

Visit: bettys.co.uk

COTSWOLD LAMB EASTER EGG, DAYLESFORD

Leaping lambs to lift the spirits. A milk and white chocolate egg crafted by chocolatiers on the north coast of Wales exclusively for Daylesford using sustainably grown cocoa, and hand-painted with a Hugo Guinness illustration of Cotswold lambs.

Price: £12.80

Visit: daylesford.com

HANDMADE MILK AND DARK CHOCOLATE EASTER EGG, FORTNUM & MASON

There’s something wildly decadent about cracking open an Easter egg to find eight chocolates nestled inside with fillings to savour throughout the day, from raisin and nut clusters to vanilla caramel and butterscotch praline.

Price: £45

Visit: fortnumandmason.com

MILK SEA SALT CARAMEL MINI EASTER EGG TRUFFLES, CHARBONNEL ET WALKER

Presented in an egg-shaped box joyfully illustrated with rabbits and spring flowers, Charbonnel et Walker’s egg truffles might make the perfect present for your Easter host, but you’ll regret giving them away as soon as you’ve tried one of the sea salt caramel eggs…

Price: £25

Visit: charbonnel.co.uk

MILK CHOCOLATE STUDDED DINOSAUR STUDDED EASTER EGG, CHOCOCO

For the overgrown child, Dorset-based Chococo’s homage to the Jurassic Coast is made from 45% Venezuela origin milk chocolate, with a white and milk chocolate mottled effect finish and mini dinosaurs and ammonites hidden inside.

Price: £13

Visit: chococo.co.uk

HONEYCOMB CRUNCH MILK CHOCOLATE EASTER EGG, ROCOCO

Revel in tuck shop memories with crunchy chunks of golden honeycomb inside a thick milk chocolate shell studded with more honeycomb. Wrapped inside yellow foil with a hand-tied ribbon.

Price: £35.95

Visit: rococochocolates.com