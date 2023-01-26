Need a hat stretcher?

We help a reader with a large collection of tweed caps in need of a tweak

Question

I am looking for a hat stretcher similar to one I’ve seen at a tailors in Scotland. I have a rather extensive collection of tweed caps, and some of my favourites are in need of a tweak?

Answer

An early 20th-century version of a similar style can be found at Vinterior. It is made from solid wood and cast metal, and costs £475. A French milliner’s hat stretcher by Allie Maillard of Paris is available from £450 from Krave Antiques, measuring 29cm long.

