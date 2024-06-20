How to make a bird feeder crow-proof

We help a reader with a bird feeder that is able to withstand the attention of crows

Query

There seems to be an abundance of crows eating from our bird feeder. Is there any way to stop this? I had been concerned about squirrels feasting but had not considered the impact of crows on the smaller birds in our garden.

Answer

The simplest way to ensure crows, other large birds and grey squirrels cannot eat from your bird feeder is to purchase one that has a cage around it so only small birds can get through to the food. Alternatively, you can fix two hanging baskets together around your existing feeder using wire. Any food spilled can then be cleared up on the ground by larger birds, while the smaller ones can use the eat in peace.

