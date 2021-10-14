R & B Sporting – first class service & advice

R&B Sporting, based in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, is a game and sporting gun shop for all

Whether it’s your first or tenth shotgun purchase, you need advice on adding a scope to your rifle or you need the right clothing and footwear for the great outdoors – we have the time, knowledge and products to offer you a first class service.

…“Fantastic experience of buying my first gun”…

The start of the pheasant season this October has signalled a welcome return to a bit of normality – with many customers keen to get out and fill those pegs! We have been welcoming customers from far and wide, having heard about the shop via word of mouth.

…“Well worth my drive to get there”…

A true destination shop, R&B Sporting is constantly growing its portfolio of quality shotgun and rifle brands on offer including; the prestigious shooting brand, Perazzi, the history-making Browning range of shotguns, the champion’s choice Beretta competition guns, the classic elegance of Caesar Guerini shotguns and the timeless Blaser rifles.

…”Best gun shop I’ve used in 40 years of shooting”…

The shop offers an excellent extended selection of ammunition including cartridges, pellets, bullets, powder and reloading accessories, plus all the cleaning and maintenance equipment that you will need to keep your weapon in tip top condition.

There is also a huge range of shooting related accessories including: Optics, Targets, Bipods, Clothing and Footwear.

