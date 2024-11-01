The Parker-Hale portfolio covers every base for a sporting adventure.

The last thing anyone needs on a day in the field is for their kit to let them down. Fortunately there’s the ever-reliable, quietly stylish accessories range from Parker-Hale, a firm whose expertise was forged in the late 19th century heyday of Birmingham’s gun-making quarter and continues to burn bright.

Today the brand is perhaps best known for its high quality leatherware that acts as an essential companion on any shooting trip. From shotgun slips and certificate wallets to cartridge bags, game bags and even your weekend bag, the Parker-Hale portfolio covers every base for a sporting adventure.

With its highest quality woven canvas and brass fittings, the Alton collection is elegantly designed yet perfectly built to endure the rigours of a shoot day. The Alton shotgun slip, available – like the wider range – in fox brown or olive green is a prime example. A full-grain leather sling with padded shoulder patch ensures comfort for the carrier, while thick-pile fleece lining and extra muzzle protection will help keep your shotgun in optimum condition.

This winning combination of technical expertise and craftsmanship can also be seen in Parker-Hale’s Alton cartridge bag. That same top quality canvas and leather exterior comes with a protective soft suede lining and hinged flap to assist efficient reloading as the birds fly fast and high.

Extend the stylish functionality of the shooting field back home and into the rest of your life with Parker-Hale’s Hambledon collection. This range’s expertly crafted, 100% waterproof combination of premium quality tweed and leather spans shotgun slips, cartridge bags and certificate wallets right through to travel luggage and a wash bag.

The Hambledon Duffle Bag perfectly encapsulates Parker-Hale’s winning blend of durable practicality and timeless, luxurious design. With its roomy compartments, secure closures and reassuringly sturdy leather handles, the result is a versatile accessory with understated class that you’ll reach for even on non-sporting trips.

Smaller yet equally adaptable is the Hambledon Carryall Messenger Bag. Presented with the same elegant tweed design and leather craftsmanship as the Duffle Bag, this is an accessory at ease in every environment, whether formal or casual, rural or urban. Thoughtful details include compartments for organised inclusion of all essentials that a countryside outing or city expedition might demand.

Whatever and wherever your adventure, Parker-Hale will make sure you set off with the accessories that will make it memorable for all the right reasons.