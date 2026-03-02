Eight signs of high potential in a gundog puppy

Is your gundog puppy born to greatness? Janet Menzies points out some key attributes which show you have a top dog in training.

Quick learning – the most obvious attribute. The puppy walks and runs early; is rarely clumsy even as a pup, and picks up all lessons very quickly. (Read more on how to choose a gundog puppy.) Problem-solving ability – easily works out how to do things such as carrying awkward objects or climbing fences; is usually a great escape artist. Confidence – adapts to new situations; friendly towards strangers and other dogs; never cowers and rarely feels the need to bark. Eye contact – looks directly at you and to you a lot; is quite happy to sit still watching you do things; always looks at you when hearing the whistle, being given a lesson, and so on. Does a lot of mutual adoration gazes with you (very gratifying). (Read: when is the best time to buy a gundog puppy.) Scenting ability – always has nose down, wherever you are; finds and brings you stuff from miles away (apples from orchard, dead things); always turns nose into the wind when quartering and works a back wind correctly without having to be taught. Concentration – is able to take direction on retrieves from a very early age; rarely forgets things and can hold a mark, sometimes for days. Competitive spirit – always the natural leader of any group of dogs; doesn’t let other dogs have his retrieves; thrives on any sort of pressure. Submission – the final, most elusive and most important quality of a top dog. Despite having huge natural self-possession and independent ability, it is willing to accept your leadership and to work as a team with you.

This article was originally published in 2009 and has been updated.