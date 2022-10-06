The Field’s pick of November products

The Field has selected some of the very best of the products on offer for the month of November

From commemorative plates and warm breeks to Chelsea boots and useful travel blankets, these Fieldy products are sure to get you through the month of November happy and in comfort.

THE FIELD’S PICK OF NOVEMBER KIT

WATERPROOF GLOVES

SEALSKINZ

High dexterity with thermal regulation, moisture control and 100% waterproof fabric. Kit to make you rightly smug as the weather turns.

♦ Price £60

♦ Tel 01553 348009

♦ sealskinz.com

COMMEMORATIVE PLATE

PENTREATH & HALL

Limited edition of 200 7in decoupage plates. Paying tribute to our longest-serving monarch, made by hand in Bloomsbury, London.

♦ Price £65

♦ Tel 020 7430 2526

♦ pentreath-hall.com

BASE LAYER

HÄRKILA

A blend of wool, polyester and acrylic for a hard-wearing layer, with a high neck with zip and thumbholes to keep you snug when the mercury plummets in the field.

♦ Price £99.99

♦ Tel 0330 027 2410

♦ harkila.com

GROUNDBREAKER CHELSEA BOOTS

ARIAT

For the farm or yard, made from waterproof full-grain leather with Duratread outsole and steel toe. Best foot forward for the hard graft.

♦ Price £140

♦ Tel 01367 242818

♦ ariat.com

SHOOTING COAT

FARLOWS

Fully waterproof, the Litchfield comes in a variety of tweeds woven in the Scottish Borders, finished with a Teflon coating to ensure water runs off it. Roll on the elements.

♦ Price £725

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk

TRAVEL BLANKET

OLIVE & BERRY

Made in the UK with tweed on one side and waterproof backing on the other (97cm x 65cm), compact and easy to fold for sporting dogs on the move.

♦ Price £35

♦ oliveandberry.co.uk

HOUND STOCK SHIRT

GINGER & JARDINE

Artwork by equestrian artist Ruth Buchanan, made in England from super soft and stretchy fabric with a button and back loop for securing a stock. Thrusters at the ready.

♦ Price £64.95

♦ gingerandjardine.co.uk

CARDHOLDER

FELSIE

Made from fish leather, with salmon skins sourced from a Scottish smokehouse. Half of profits are donated to the Missing Salmon Alliance and the Wye & Usk Foundation.

♦ Price £62

♦ felsie.co.uk

MEN’S LODEN BREEKS

PURDEY

Crafted from 100% extra-fine merino wool, with a Lycra storm cuff instead of a buckle, available in sizes 30-48. Wave goodbye to biting draughts.

♦ Price £475

♦ Tel 020 7499 1801

♦ purdey.com