Position available at the GWCT: Chief Operating Officer

The position of Chief Operating Officer at the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust is available to apply for.

About the position of Chief Operating Officer

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) is a leading UK charity which, for over 90 years, has been developing and researching cutting-edge conservation techniques with one goal in mind: a thriving countryside, rich in game & wildlife.

As the challenges faced by the countryside evolve, so must those responsible for its welfare. As such, the GWCT has created the role of Chief Operating Officer to support the Chief Executive and fellow Directors.

The Chief Operating Officer will assume responsibility for the operational management of the Charity across strategic planning, day-to-day management with the team of directors, property matters, finance, technology, human resources and any other administrative activities.

The ideal candidate will be an experienced manager and leader with outstanding commercial, organisational and planning skills. They will be an excellent communicator and listener with high standards of personal and professional integrity. Above all, they must have the same shared passion for the countryside.

For further information or to apply for the role, please send a CV and covering letter to James Clements at james@saintyhird.com

About the GWCT

We aim for a thriving countryside rich in game and other wildlife

What do we do?

We use science to promote game and wildlife management as an essential part of nature conservation.

We develop scientifically researched game and wildlife management techniques.

We promote our work to conservationists, including farmers and landowners and offer an on-site advisory service on all aspects of game and wildlife management, so that Britain’s countryside and its wildlife are enhanced for the public benefit.

We influence government policy with sound science that creates progressive and effective policies.

We support best practice for field sports that contribute to improving the biodiversity of the countryside.

What do we believe?