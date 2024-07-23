For visitors to The Game Fair this weekend: the must-dos and not-to-be-missed experiences  

The Game Fair offers a treasure trove of experiences and among the most captivating is falconry. With a rich history stretching back thousands of years, it’s the longest-surviving fieldsport in existence. Recognised by Unesco as ‘intangible cultural heritage’, falconry is a source of immense pride for its practitioners. At The Game Fair Falconry Mews, visitors can witness a spectacular variety of majestic hawks, falcons and more. Throughout the day, these awe-inspiring avian athletes will take flight in the Main Arena, showcasing their incredible aerial skills. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see these magnificent creatures up close.
There’s so much on offer this weekend at The Game Fair
Don’t miss the shooting line
For those with a hankering to test their marksmanship, The Subaru Shooting Line awaits. Among the longest shooting lines at any event, it’s run by the experienced team at EJ Churchill, one of the world’s most respected shooting grounds and sporting agencies. Whether you’re a seasoned shot or a curious beginner, you can try your hand at clay pigeon shooting under the watchful eye of highly qualified coaches from BASC and the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association. With superb instruction available, you’ll be smashing clays in no time.