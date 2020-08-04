From views to Snowdonia to fishing on the Eastern Cleddan river, The Field selects the best Welsh properties on the market now - and all for the less than £900k

The Field’s choice of the best Welsh properties on the market now includes three fantastic properties. And all for less than £900k. A Grade II*-listed home could make an immensely characterful family home. A Victorian country home offers impressive, panoramic views towards the Snowdonia range. And a five-bedroom country house comes with extensive grounds, including single-bank fishing on the Eastern Cleddan river.

THREE WELSH PROPERTIES ON THE MARKET FOR UNDER £900K

TREWALLTER FAWR

Walterston, Vale of Glamorgan

A Grade II*-listed house near Llancarfan, Trewallter Fawr, 10 miles from Cardiff, comes with just under an acre and a half of land. The property has five bedrooms and two large living rooms, both with open fires. There is also a two-storey barn and outbuildings.

Agent: Watts & Morgan

Tel: 01446 773500

Guide price: £775,000

MAEN HIR

Dwyran, Anglesey

This Victorian country house, dating from the late 19th century, has views towards Snowdonia. It has four bedrooms and comes with just over eight acres, including lawns, woodland, pasture and a walled garden. There are also stables and a tack room.

Agents: Jackson-Stops; Williams & Goodwin

Tel: 01244 328361 and 01248 751000

Guide price: £895,000

DANDERWEN HOUSE

Llangolman, Pembrokeshire

A five-bedroom house, dating from around 1880, set in 18 acres, including woodland, pasture and landscaped gardens with an orchard. The property has single-bank fishing on 1,600yd of the Eastern Cleddan river. There are also stables and a workshop.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 029 2036 8915

Offers in excess of £650,000