THE FIELD’S 170TH BIRTHDAY GIVEAWAY

THE PRIZES

ACRE & HOLT

Bakerboy tweed cap

RRP: £85

A traditional eight-piece bakerboy cap made in Yorkshire from Acre & Holt’s own range of Scottish tweeds. Designed for both men and women, it is lined with a fetching Dutch wax cotton print and is ideal for outdoor country living.

acreholt.co.uk

ALAN PAINE

Fernley ladies’ cape

RRP: £165

Being both stylish and waterproof, this contemporary cape is the perfect lightweight throw-on. Adjustable side studs give it a flattering shape, and it has a handy hood and waterproof zip. Ideal for all your country pursuits, it can be popped in a tote bag for when rain strikes.

alanpaine.co.uk

ARIAT

Moresby boot

RRP: £165

A versatile and waterproof men’s boot with a full-grain leather and suede upper, and recycled rubber sole. Comfort is at the heart of the design, which features a lightweight EVA shock-absorbing sole and removable cushioning insole.

ariat.com

CAMPBELL’S OF BEAULY

Bespoke tweed plus-fours and cap

RRP: £500

The master tailor and holder of two Royal Warrants is offering made-to-measure plus-fours and a cap in a tweed of your choice.

campbellsofbeauly.com

CORDINGS

Gift voucher

Worth £200

Cordings has been kitting out rock stars and royalty for nearly 200 years. Here is your chance to win a £200 gift voucher to spend on understated British field clothing or classic country style. Spend your voucher either in Cordings’ iconic store in Piccadilly or online.

cordings.co.uk

CROOTS

Helmsley Tweed cartridge bag

RRP: £195

This cartridge bag can hold up to 100 cartridges and has a hinged speed-load design allowing easy access. Features a cotton webbing shoulder sling for comfort.

crootsengland.co.uk

D-ROBE

Waterproof rucksack

RRP: £89

A multifunctional rucksack made from durable, waterproof, recyclable TPU. It can be worn rolled for extra water protection or unrolled for more storage. Spacious enough to accommodate your outdoor essentials and heavyduty enough to haul around the countryside.

d-robeoutdoors.com

EJ CHURCHILL

One-hour shooting lesson

RRP: £180

An all-inclusive one-hour shooting lesson at either High Wycombe or the Swinton estate in North Yorkshire. This is a perfect opportunity to hone your skills, whatever your experience and ability level. The lesson includes everything you may need, from gun hire, cartridges and clays to safety equipment.

ejchurchill.com

FARLOWS

Linen Rudham Nehru vest

RRP: £355

Marked, cut and hand-sewn in Britain using 240g/m linen, providing just enough fabric weight to feel substantial but light enough for summer weather. Features include an internal zipped chest pocket, rear vents, real horn buttons, tonal military twill lining and large lower patch pockets lined in cotton.

farlows.co.uk

FINE SHOOTING ACCESSORIES

Luggage tags

RRP: £45

Identifying your suitcase on the airport carousel is made simple with these stylish and functional luggage tags. They fix to your bag with a strap and buckle fastening and can be made to match your cartridge bag straps if desired.

fineshootingaccessories.com

GMK

LotusGrill barbecue

RRP: £165

The LotusGrill is an ingenious barbecue that heats up in just four minutes, giving you that authentic charcoal-cooked flavour in a fraction of the usual time. Safe and convenient to transport, the LotusGrill weighs 4kg and is available in a selection of colours.

gmk.co.uk

HOLLAND & HOLLAND

Gunfitting

RRP: £200

Holland & Holland gunfittings have been honed over generations, providing the ultimate service today. A good gunfit is essential for sportsmen and women looking to make the most of their gun and their time in the field.

Hollandandholland.com

HOLLAND COOPER

Hand-rolled silk scarf

RRP: £149

A hand-rolled scarf made in England from the finest pure silk with a flowing, lightweight feel that ensures it can be knotted and styled with ease. Made by skilled craftsmen and women, it is brightly decorated with Holland Cooper signature artwork.

hollandcooper.com

LACORINE

Sumac hat

RRP: £249

Lacorine offers elegant, high-quality alpaca clothing and accessories handcrafted by artisans in Peru. To mark The Field’s 170th birthday the company is giving away a magnificent Sumac hat in chestnut brown, size medium.

lacorine.co.uk

LAPADA

Pair of VIP tickets to LAPADA Fair

RRP: £200

The LAPADA Fair in Berkeley Square is London’s premiere event for art, antiques and design. More than 100 leading dealers and galleries will present works of art spanning continents, cultures and centuries. This year the LAPADA Fair runs from 27 September to 1 October.

lapadalondon.com

MARLOE

Coniston watch

RRP: £299

This classic watch is an exercise in streamlined simplicity. It weighs just 55g (excluding the strap) and is water resistant up to 100 metres. It also features polished, lume-filled skeleton hands and an exhibition caseback with perimeter engraving.

Marloewatchcompany.com

MELVILL & MOON

Fieldsports canvas pouch

RRP: £45

The belt-mounted double-pocket Fieldsports pouch is a new addition to Melvill & Moon’s range of canvas products. A useful piece of kit in which to keep your dog training items or to hold some cartridges with easy top access. A great alternative to the traditional shoulder cartridge bag.

melvillandmoon.co.uk

PRIVATE CELLAR

Magnum bottle of rosé

RRP: £84

A delicious magnum bottle of Elégance Rosé du Clos Cantenac, Bordeaux, Magnum 2021. Described by Private Cellar as “the finest Merlotbased rosé on the planet”.

privatecellar.co.uk

RUFF AND TUMBLE

Dog coat

RRP: from £52

This super-absorbent, quick-drying coat is a must-have for all working dogs and those that are active outdoors. Trimmed in corduroy and made from the highest-quality cotton, the coat wicks away moisture efficiently, leaving your dog dry and comfortable in minutes. Sizes XXXS to GSD (special sizes also available).

ruffandtumbledogcoats.com

SANDISK

PRO-G40 solid-state drive

RRP: £298

The PRO-G40 solid-state drive is the ultimate device for outdoor photographers. It offers up to two terabytes of storage for long days spent on location when users need added portable storage to capture and keep footage from throughout the day.

sandisk.com

SHOTS & COMPANY

Cartridge-shaped bottle of sloe gin

RRP: £85

Shots & Company’s shotgun cartridge-shaped bottle is the ultimate shooting gift. From firing cap to crimping, the heavyweight 70cl bottle is a luxury replica of a shotgun cartridge. Shots & Company’s sloe gin offers an elegant taste of autumn, with a double-barrelled hit of crisp, dry sloes.

shotsandcompany.com

SKYE HOLLAND

Charcoal and bronze pigment drawing

RRP: £110

A fantastic original drawing by artist Skye Holland has been faithfully reproduced in this signed, limited-edition Giclée print. Holland is a contemporary fine artist based in Wiltshire. Inspired by her environment and her passion for animals, particularly horses, Holland communicates her inspirations and ideas through a mixture of drawings, paintings and prints, using mixed media – often on paper but also on canvas and wood.

skyeholland.com

WENDY KEITH DESIGNS

Shooting stockings and garters

RRP: £299

Royal Warrant holder Wendy Keith hand-knits all her bespoke shooting stockings. This pair is made from 100% baby alpaca yarn – in forest green with contrasting houndstooth detailing in antique gold – sustainably sourced from Peru.

wendykeithdesigns.co.uk

WESTLEY RICHARDS

Gun cleaning mat

RRP: £295

This gun cleaning mat gives a level of water repellence for use inside or out. It provides a full-length bed of fleece on which to lay your gun or rifle during the cleaning process. The mat rolls up after use for easy storage.

westleyrichards.com

WHITEHALL VINEYARD

Case of wine

RRP: £180

Blended and bottled more than two years ago, this English sparkling wine is a brand-new release for Whitehall. Offering delicate notes of summer berries, this delicate and dry rosé is the perfect summer wine.

whitehallvineyard.co.uk

WITHAM GROUP

Gun-care bundle

RRP: £27

This new gun-care range includes a choke and barrel cleaner that has received outstanding customer reviews. The bundle also includes quality gun oil to complete a great giveaway.

withamgroup.co.uk

ZEISS

Terra ED 8×25 pocket binoculars

RRP: £325

Robust and reliable, these binoculars boast a sleek design that makes them not only light but also comfortably compact. High optical precision guarantees brilliant images and is protected by a waterproof casing and reinforced with glass fibres.

Zeiss.co.uk

