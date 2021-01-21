The Field subscription sale: 3 issues for $3 for our American and overseas subscribers

To ensure The Field's loyal band all over the world can get their sporting reading in order for 2021, we have a cracking subscription offer for all of our American and overseas subscribers

The Field is the original and ultimate sporting journal, read by over 92,000 proper rural types a month. And though we call Great Britain home, Fielders can be found across the globe. So to ensure all of our loyal readers can enjoy their monthly Field fix, we have a cracking subscription deal for our American and overseas readers. Don’t miss The Field subscription sale this January.

If you live in America or overseas, take advantage of 3 ISSUES OF THE FIELD for $3 now.

THE FIELD SUBSCRIPTION SALE

The Field is unparalleled in its quality, integrity and dedication to every aspect of sporting life. Whatever brings joy to sporting sorts can be found within our pages. The Field is the oldest and ultimate sporting journal, established in 1853 and serving 92,000 readers monthly. So it is not surprise that the loyal band of Field readers extends far beyond our own British shores.

So to celebrate our American and overseas readers and to ensure Fielders the world over have their sporting reading in order for 2021, we have a cracking subscription deal. SUBSCRIBE TODAY and enjoy your first THREE issues for just $3.

Whether you are posting a gift to a field-y friend or looking for the perfect present to self, treat yourself or a loved one today. Prices start at JUST $3 for your first three issues for American and overseas subscribers when you subscribe to The Field, in our big January subscription sale. So hurry, offer ends on Sunday 31 January. This is one you don’t want to miss out on.

So treat yourself to The Field in our big January subscription sale. We recommend spending your winter evenings making a dish from the top 10 best pheasant recipes and settling down with our latest issue. The perfect way to while away the winter.

Learn more about our cracking offer and sign up for your first THREE issues for just $3.