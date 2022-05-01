This delicious concoction of gin, Dubonnet and strawberries will sure to raise your spirits and raise a glass to Her Majesty's milestone achievement

The Queen has wisely been rather secretive about her favourite foods for fear of being served them wherever she goes. However, her enjoyment of Dubonnet, a French aromatised wine-based aperitif, is widely known and has even been given a royal warrant.

PLATINUM JUBILEE PUNCH

Makes 8 Servings

Ingredients

130g granulated sugar

100ml water

120ml lemon juice (about 4 lemons)

Zest from 2 lemons

400g strawberries, hulled and roughly chopped

200ml gin

200ml Dubonnet

800ml chilled soda water

To serve

8 sprigs fresh mint

200g strawberries, sliced in half

Plenty of ice

8 tumblers

Paper straws

HOW TO MAKE

Punch

In a pan on a low heat add the granulated sugar, water, lemon juice and lemon zest.

Heat gently for a couple of minutes so the sugar dissolves.

Pour the mix into a blender and blitz with the strawberries.

Stir in the gin and Dubonnet.

To serve

Divide the mix into two large jugs, top with the soda water and gently stir.

Pour into tumblers over ice and top with fresh strawberries, mint and a straw.

Recipe note: omit the alcohol to make a refreshing strawberry lemonade.