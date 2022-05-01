This delicious concoction of gin, Dubonnet and strawberries will sure to raise your spirits and raise a glass to Her Majesty's milestone achievement
The Queen has wisely been rather secretive about her favourite foods for fear of being served them wherever she goes. However, her enjoyment of Dubonnet, a French aromatised wine-based aperitif, is widely known and has even been given a royal warrant.
PLATINUM JUBILEE PUNCH
Makes 8 Servings
Ingredients
130g granulated sugar
100ml water
120ml lemon juice (about 4 lemons)
Zest from 2 lemons
400g strawberries, hulled and roughly chopped
200ml gin
200ml Dubonnet
800ml chilled soda water
To serve
8 sprigs fresh mint
200g strawberries, sliced in half
Plenty of ice
8 tumblers
Paper straws
HOW TO MAKE
Punch
In a pan on a low heat add the granulated sugar, water, lemon juice and lemon zest.
Heat gently for a couple of minutes so the sugar dissolves.
Pour the mix into a blender and blitz with the strawberries.
Stir in the gin and Dubonnet.
To serve
Divide the mix into two large jugs, top with the soda water and gently stir.
Pour into tumblers over ice and top with fresh strawberries, mint and a straw.
Recipe note: omit the alcohol to make a refreshing strawberry lemonade.