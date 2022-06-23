GWCT to host first summer party in London

This summer will see the first Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust summer party, designed to encourage a younger generation to get involved with the trust

The first ever GWCT summer party will take place on 8 July at Fulham Palace, with a gin bar DJ and silent auction.

It’s not sensible to turn up on a shooting day and continually miss, better to practise on simulated clay days. Mary Skipwith rounds up the best simulated shooting days available for an exciting summer of sport.

No one enjoys staring down the barrels of a gun, so adopt best practice when it comes to carrying yours, whether or not it is loaded, says Jonathan Irby.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) is to host its first ever summer party on Friday 8 July in the grounds of Fulham Palace in London, with the hope of attracting a younger demographic to get involved in the trust.

During the evening guests will enjoy the idyllic gardens of Fulham Palace in south west London, and with the party being supported by Wild Fox Distillery there will be a plentiful supply of gin during the evening. A selection of lawn games will be on offer, as well as a DJ to keep the party going and the chance to get involved in the event’s silent auction and raffle.

“The aim of the event is to engage more young professionals who are passionate about the countryside with the Trust,” says Teresa Dent CBE, CEO of the GWCT. “Shooting is facing an increasing amount of criticism in areas where it should be praised for its contribution to biodiversity and the environment, and we are aiming to raise awareness of this with a new, younger audience at the event.”

Co-founder of Wild Fox Distillery Lizzie Butler-Billington adds: “We are immensely proud to be the official drinks partner for the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust’s Summer Party at Fulham Palace, London. It is an honour to be asked to support the event; the GWCT is a charity very close to our hearts. Everything we strive to create here at Wild Fox Distillery is in celebration of our Great British countryside. It is essential we do all we can to support, doing our small bit to ensure the longevity of our time-honoured traditions, species and the land they inhabit, for our future generations.”

The GWCT has also invited an exclusive list of high-profile guests, including key corporate clients, sportsmen and women and HNWI. The evening will also provide the perfect networking opportunity for young working individuals, in a fun and social environment.

The money raised on the evening through ticket sales and on-the-night activities will directly support the GWCT core funding in conducting the science and using the results to influence policy and practise.

To buy tickets visit ww1.emma-live.com/gwctsummerparty/