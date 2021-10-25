Give a Christmas subscription to The Field

Solve your Christmas present conundrum for your sporting friends and family by making the most of The Field's special Christmas subscription offer

Take advantage of The Field‘s fantastic Christmas subscription offer, and don’t miss a single issue as it lands through your letterbox each month.

Get in the Christmas spirit with our pick of the best festive cocktails, from clementine margaritas to hot buttered rum.

Make sure you breeze through Christmas this year with our guide to the festive season, from party planning to cards and presents.

From keeping carp in a Czech bathtub to shooting ptarmigan for the Icelandic table, Ettie Neil-Gallacher looks at festive traditions and customs across the continent.

Scratching your head for the perfect Christmas present for your sporting friend or relation? Take advantage of The Field’s fantastic Christmas offer and subscribe from just £21.50 and save 60%.

Since The Field was founded in 1853 (originally known as The Country Gentleman’s Newspaper) it has been the bible of fieldsports; the go-to for people happiest in the countryside with a tipple in hand and a dog by their side.

Subscribers will have their issues delivered directly to their door each month, bursting with everything from shoot reports, the latest country books to get your nose into and recipes where game reigns supreme (how about slow-cooked pheasant with cheddar and parsley dumplings, or an anchovy and caper sauce to serve with trout?). There’s the Sporting Diana to make a beeline for (a woman championing her sport with gusto each month), fast cars, lust-worthy rural property, expert commentary and all the kit you need for life in the field.

In our bumper December issue, out on 11 November 2021, we celebrate Father Christmas in all his guises, get our adrenaline fix with skijoring (where horses meet snow), reminisce about yule logs and kisses under the mistletoe as well as picking the perfect Christmas cocktails to see us through.

Find out how to give a Christmas subscription to The Field this year.