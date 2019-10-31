The best Macnab kit: Blaser recommends what to pack

Are you hoping to join the hallowed ranks of Field Macnabbers? If so, Blaser - this year's sponsors - has the kit to help you complete the 2019 Macnab Challenge. Chris Dewbury, Brand Director UK at Blaser Outfits, recommends what to pack for the ultimate sporting adventure

The Macnab Challenge requires grit, determination, sporting skill, a generous dash of luck – and fail-safe kit. Blaser are one of the few companies that can offer head-to-toe clothing as well as shotguns, rifles and optics. Chris Dewbury, Brand Director UK at Blaser Outfits, runs through the range and recommends the best Macnab kit.

For more on the Macnab Challenge, read about why the sporting trio of salmon, stag and grouse is so special in the 2019 Macnab Challenge. And for more details and this year’s entry form, email field.secretary@ti-media.com.

THE BEST MACNAB KIT

The past 60 years have seen Blaser continue to design, innovate and manufacture hunting products from its headquarters in Isny im Allgäu, southwest Germany. Throughout its history, Blaser has been innovating and developing precision hunting equipment with an uncompromising commitment to quality, tolerance and modularisation. As hunters and pioneers in fieldcraft, the inspiration for our products is developed continually from time spent in the field. This passion and knowledge in turn informs the design and development of the varied product lines we have today.

This continued commitment to fieldsports is the force behind the Blaser brand. It drives us to develop new products and shows us how we can further improve our existing range.

The changing climate means we now produce so much more than just hunting rifles. The objective is to develop the product portfolio with an eye to the future, providing premium equipment manufactured from high-grade materials to ensure you have a product that’s perfectly in tune with your activity.

Over the years we have launched several new products using materials such as carbon, Kevlar and engineered loden fabrics, as well as optics, accessories and technical hunting lifestyle apparel.

Blaser is one of just a few hunting companies that offers head-to-toe clothing as well as hardware, from shotguns and rifles to optics. These are designed to suit a myriad of scenarios across the globe, where all the elements of function must come together to improve your chance of success and hopefully, create a memorable experience.

CLOTHING

THE BLASER HYBRID COLLECTION

Using the latest fabrics and multi-layering technologies, Blaser has designed a collection for unpredictable weather. The Hybrid Jacket 2-in-1, with removable inner coat, has a wind- and waterproof outer layer, mesh wicking lining, underarm venting zips, a removable thermal Primaloft jacket, a removable storm hood, Aqua-guard pocket zips, adjustable cuffs and

multi-use pockets.

If you add the trousers – which are lightweight, robust, waterproof, flexible through the articulated cut with venting on each leg and a unique, internal gaiter system – this provides you with the perfect combination for the field.

The new Ladies’ Hybrid 2 in 1 jacket, with removable inner coat, and trousers, now available, are both waterproof, windproof, breathable and extremely lightweight.

Teflon EcoElite tight-fit trousers with elastic inserts make for ease of movement and leg hems are Velcro adjustable. The Hybrid jacket features two spacious waterproof chest pockets, under-arm ventilation and a useful waist adjustable elastic drawstring.

♦ Price: RRP Men’s Hybrid 2-in-1 Jacket £525; Hybrid Trousers £240

♦ Price: RRP Ladies’ 2-in-1 Hybrid Jacket £550; Hybrid Trousers £245

THE BLASER FLEECE HOOD

Extremely versatile, multifunctional, microfleece hood that’s ideal for all weathers. The double Lycra stretch neck is just the thing for layering next to the skin, with an adjustable cord to ensure it provides a snug fit.

♦ Price: RRP £50

THE HYBRID CAP

This waterproof cap is 10,000mm rated with a back strap and clasp for adjustability, with Teflon EcoElite external coating. A must-have product for all weather conditions.

♦ Price: RRP £40

BLASER TOUCH GLOVES

These lightweight, microfleece gloves are made using a four-way stretch material. There’s a Lurex thumb and forefinger, for use with touchscreens, and a rubber-dot palm grip.

♦ Price: RRP £50

BLASER GAITER

Made from rip-stop, waterproof fabric, they are extremely quiet. There’s an external zip from top to bottom, an adjustable stirrup and elastic top, with a metal clip to secure to the boot toe.

♦ Price: RRP £85

HUNTING TRAVEL BAG



Made from durable Cordura, Blaser’s travel bag has a leather trim and zip-up internal and external pockets with TSA combination lock zips. There’s a top cover for a rifle or shotgun case. The bag holds 95.5 litres and weighs 6kg. A telescopic handle and large wheels help to keep you on the move.

♦ Price: RRP £432

BLASER STALKING BOOT



Lightweight, robust, waterproof and breathable, Blaser’s stalking boot has a low noise Vibram Stalker sole and shock-absorbing EVA midsole. It is made from high-grade Perwanger leather and includes a rubber bumper.

♦ Price: RRP £255 (Also available in a short, all-season version RRP £215)

BLASER SOCKS

Technical long sock made with 50% merino, the thermo regulating is from moisture-wicking Clima yarn.

♦ Price: RRP £25

FIREARMS

F16 HERITAGE PAIR

Elegant and stylish are just a few words used to describe the new Blaser F16 Heritage Pair. Blaser products are known for their performance and quality, leaving no compromise in the field. Taking all the key components from the F16, the Heritage is perfectly balanced with elegance and extreme pointability. The F16 Heritage Pair comes with side-plated fine leaf arabesque engraving, exceptional grade 8 walnut and the matching features of stocks cut from the same blank, plus consecutive serial numbers. This results in a stunning pair of guns that will have heads turning this season and for many more to come.

♦ Price: RRP from £15,870

K95 ULTIMATE CARBON RIFLE

Blaser’s new rifle combines tradition and technology in a unique way. The two-piece, ergonomically designed thumbhole stock ensures a relaxed hand position, as well as optimal control for accurate shooting. The carbonfibre offers great strength for extremely low weight, all of which makes the K95 Ultimate the best choice when stalking long distances and is the perfect companion for a Macnab. The rifle can be tailored to the exact needs of the user due to the newly developed modular stock options, such as adjustable comb, recoil absorption system and adjustable recoil pad.

♦ Price: RRP from £7,500

PAIRED WITH BLASER OPTIC SCOPE: 2.8-20X50 IC

The 20x maximum magnification and bright, 50mm objective lens are contained within a compact unit. Thanks to the one-of-a-kind design, rifle and scope combined result in a harmonious overall appearance. This scope is an absolute all-rounder. Whether you are mountain hunting, stalking or sitting, the Blaser 2.8–20×50 iC captivates due to its compact size and range.

♦ Price: RRP £2,794

OPTICS FOR HUNTING

Hunting places the highest demands on both the hunter and his gear. Without the technological advancements made in the accuracy of the firearm – and especially without world-class optics – responsible hunting would hardly be possible. For us as enthusiastic hunters, it was a formidable challenge to develop riflescopes and binoculars that are tailored completely to the requirements of hunting. “Only in combination with top-class target optics can hunters use the potential of their rifle to the fullest.”

RIFLE SCOPE

A perfect match of function and design. Thanks to the innovative Swiss phase grating technology, the reticle bars are, even at high magnifications, very fine and make a low sub tension of the reticle possible. In combination with the illuminated dot, which can be adjusted to suit visibility, a perfect balance is achieved to support accurate shooting in any scenario. An additional benefit of first focal plane scopes is that they allow the hunter to estimate range easily when seconds matter. A standard feature of all Blaser riflescopes is the Illumination Control (iC) so that the hunter can focus on a safe and accurate shot. A sensor in the riflescope recognises the position of the cocking slide and automatically regulates the switch-on/off function of the illuminated dot. The reticle adjustment, the Quick Distance Control, is precise and robust mechanics guarantee a consistently reliable repeat accuracy. The Blaser Rifle Scope is the perfect addition to any Blaser Rifle.

BINOCULARS

Where else are binoculars used so intensively and under such varying conditions as when hunting? Hardly any other area of application demands so much from optical devices than constant use in the field. Special attention has been turned to the immediate image, where the new Blaser binoculars offer maximum viewing comfort. A new optical calculation combined with using the largest lenses for the eyepiece allows for significantly faster image acquisition. High light transmission, neutral colour reproduction and brilliant, high-contrast images are a must for long-range optics used for hunting. Our CCC multiple layer coating (Contrast and Colour Corrective Coating) ensures first-class image performance in any light conditions. The SLP coating (Smart Lens Protection) is based on nanotechnology and ensures water and dust protection. It also allows for the rain to run off and makes cleaning the lenses significantly easier.

♦ Price: RRP from £1,654