The categories are as follows:

Outstanding retrieve by any retrieving breed

A retrieve that could be considered perfect, or one undertaken in unusual or difficult conditions by any retrieving breed. Examples from previous seasons will be accepted.

Outstanding work by a spaniel

A retrieve that could be considered perfect, or one undertaken in unusual or difficult conditions, or examples of excellent work sustained throughout the season by any spaniel breed. Examples from past seasons will be accepted.

The best amateur picker-up

The Gundog Awards’ only non-canine category, open to amateur pickers-up who go above and beyond and make the season a joy, regardless of how many dogs form their team.

Hero gundog

A gundog or working pet that goes above and beyond the retrieve – they might be a support dog, integral companion, an asset to the whole community or the linchpin of the family. These dogs have a story to tell.

The naughtiest gundog

One amusing incident or series of misdemeanors by a well-trained gundog that knows better but behaves badly anyway.

The best gundog that does not belong to a gundog breed

A dog of any breed that is not considered a traditional gundog, but has shown impressive working ability.

The best veteran gundog

A gundog aged 8 years or over that has had a long working career and continues to impress in the field.

The most precocious puppy

A gundog aged 1 year or under that shows early signs of aptitude for the field.

Gundog Photograph of the Year: working from home

An exceptional portrait photograph of a gundog at home or in any non-sporting setting.

Gundog Photograph of the Year: in the field

An exceptional motion shot showing a gundog at work in the field.