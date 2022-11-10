The Field’s festive product wish list

From fire bellows to rod tubes, Tweed coats to gin, these festive products will surely make you grin

FIRE BELLOWS

MORGAN BELLOWS

Add initials, dates, crests, logos or a favourite bird or animal for custom bellows. Choose from painted or natural wood, and brass, black or brushed steel nozzles. Keep Christmas fires burning.

♦ Price from £255

♦ Tel 01576 300232

♦ morganbellows.co.uk

FISHING ROD TUBE

PECHE LEATHER

Provide rod dimensions for a bespoke tube, with a choice of leather (chocolate brown, chestnut brown, black or green) and stitching (brown, black, green, yellow or salmon pink) and the option to emboss with your initials.

♦ Price from £150

♦ Tel 07919 444959

♦ pecheleather.com

TWEED TOP COAT

LUCAN FASHION

Made in England from Donegal tweed, with pockets lined with moleskin for extra warmth, an antique brass zip and leather buttons. Wrap up for your Boxing Day race meeting.

♦ Price £995

♦ Tel 07855 776045

♦ lucanfashion.com

KILIM SHOES

WORLD SECRETS

Handmade from antique kilim rugs, with leather soles so they can be worn outside and a memory foam inner sole to keep you comfy however long the evening lasts. Dashing dinner guests at the ready.

♦ Price £125

♦ Tel 01404 850952

♦ worldsecrets.co.uk

FESTIVE TIPPLE

GIN IN A TIN

A limited-edition blend of Packham pear, cinnamon and orange peel for the ultimate winter warmer. Slim enough to slide through the letterbox.

♦ Price £35

♦ Tel 01865 600151

♦ gininatin.co.uk

SMOKING JACKET

OLIVER BROWN

Made from 100% cotton in a luxurious burgundy, with frogging fasteners, a matching colour lining and available in regular or long. For festive flair.

♦ Price £495

♦ Tel 020 7259 9494

♦ oliverbrown.org.uk

WINE BOX

ELLIOTT ROSS CO

Four bottles of Moët, two bottles of Monkey 47 sloe gin and 10 crystal champagne flutes packed in an aluminium case with three layers of precisely cut foam to keep the ultimate elevenses safe.

♦ Price £699

♦ Tel 01628 965990

♦ elliottrossco.co.uk

CHOCOLATE PENGUIN

CHOCOCO

Proudly standing at 18cm tall, handcrafted from 72% Ecuador dark chocolate. The tastiest kind of table decoration.

♦ Price £10.50

♦ Tel 01929 421777

♦ chococo.co.uk

POCKET SQUARE

MILLIE BRIDGET HENRY

Hand drawn and made from 100% silk, an enchanted forest scene inspired by British flora and fauna. Spot the badger…

♦ Price £75

♦ Tel 07806 812167

♦ milliebridgethenry.com

SHOOTING SOCKS

WENDY KEITH DESIGNS

Bespoke shooting stockings in a kaleidoscope of colours, made from baby alpaca wool or a machine-washable wool mix and all supplied with matching garters. A flash of brilliance above your boots.

♦ Price from £145 plus VAT

♦ Tel 01872 530165

♦ wendykeithdesigns.co.uk