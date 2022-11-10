The Field’s festive product wish list

From fire bellows to rod tubes, Tweed coats to gin, these festive products will surely make you grin
FIRE BELLOWS
MORGAN BELLOWS
Add initials, dates, crests, logos or a favourite bird or animal for custom bellows. Choose from painted or natural wood, and brass, black or brushed steel nozzles. Keep Christmas fires burning.
♦ Price from £255
♦ Tel 01576 300232
♦ morganbellows.co.uk
FISHING ROD TUBE
PECHE LEATHER
Provide rod dimensions for a bespoke tube, with a choice of leather (chocolate brown, chestnut brown, black or green) and stitching (brown, black, green, yellow or salmon pink) and the option to emboss with your initials.
♦ Price from £150
♦ Tel 07919 444959
TWEED TOP COAT
LUCAN FASHION
Made in England from Donegal tweed, with pockets lined with moleskin for extra warmth, an antique brass zip and leather buttons. Wrap up for your Boxing Day race meeting.
♦ Price £995
♦ Tel 07855 776045
KILIM SHOES
WORLD SECRETS
Handmade from antique kilim rugs, with leather soles so they can be worn outside and a memory foam inner sole to keep you comfy however long the evening lasts. Dashing dinner guests at the ready.
♦ Price £125
♦ Tel 01404 850952
FESTIVE TIPPLE
GIN IN A TIN
A limited-edition blend of Packham pear, cinnamon and orange peel for the ultimate winter warmer. Slim enough to slide through the letterbox.
♦ Price £35
♦ Tel 01865 600151
SMOKING JACKET
OLIVER BROWN
Made from 100% cotton in a luxurious burgundy, with frogging fasteners, a matching colour lining and available in regular or long. For festive flair.
♦ Price £495
♦ Tel 020 7259 9494
WINE BOX
ELLIOTT ROSS CO
Four bottles of Moët, two bottles of Monkey 47 sloe gin and 10 crystal champagne flutes packed in an aluminium case with three layers of precisely cut foam to keep the ultimate elevenses safe.
♦ Price £699
♦ Tel 01628 965990
CHOCOLATE PENGUIN
CHOCOCO
Proudly standing at 18cm tall, handcrafted from 72% Ecuador dark chocolate. The tastiest kind of table decoration.
♦ Price £10.50
♦ Tel 01929 421777
POCKET SQUARE
MILLIE BRIDGET HENRY
Hand drawn and made from 100% silk, an enchanted forest scene inspired by British flora and fauna. Spot the badger…
♦ Price £75
♦ Tel 07806 812167
SHOOTING SOCKS
WENDY KEITH DESIGNS
Bespoke shooting stockings in a kaleidoscope of colours, made from baby alpaca wool or a machine-washable wool mix and all supplied with matching garters. A flash of brilliance above your boots.
♦ Price from £145 plus VAT
♦ Tel 01872 530165