Kit to covet for the New Year

The Field rounds up its choice of kit to start the year off feeling cosy with a field coat or filing in point-to-point dates in a 2023 diary

After Christmas you may be overloaded with goodies but still missing that one thing that may have slipped through the gap or got lost on the list. We show you exactly where you can put your hands on kit to covet.

KIT TO COVET

WATERPROOF TROUSERS

LAKSEN

Waterproof, windproof and breathable, made from organic cotton with a CTX membrane (an alternative to Gore-Tex). Adjustable leg openings, water-repellent zips and an attachment for braces. Let the January weather roll.

♦ Price £339

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk

LODEN FIELD COAT

PURDEY

Cashmere tweed, woven in Scotland with a durable Sympatex liner for protection against wind and rain; reinforced bellows cartridge pockets, with retainer straps for easy access; and two inside pockets. Savvy in the country, smart in town.

♦ Price £2,445

♦ Tel 020 7499 1801

♦ shop.purdey.com

GAITERS

HÄRKILA

Made from dirt- and water-repellent, hardwearing canvas, with a drawcord at the top for a snug fit, elastic at the ankle, an adjustable rubber strap at the bottom hem and a hidden hook to attach to your laces and stop them sliding up. Stand by for smugly dry feet in the field.

♦ Price £64.99

♦ Tel 0330 027 2410

♦ harkila.com

SHOOTING BOOTS

BRANDECOSSE

The Cervo Rosso is handcrafted from a single piece of Italian leather, with an additional protective rubber toe cap, 100% waterproof and breathable Sympatex lining and excellent ankle support for the toughest conditions faced by Guns and gamekeepers.

♦ Price £349

♦ Tel 01644 430151

♦ brandecosse.com

SHOOT VEST

BENEDICT & HOTT

Woven at Lovat Mill in the Scottish Borders with a tailored cut, spacious bellows cartridge pockets, an inner pocket on the righthand shoulder to house an impact protection pad, and microfleece-lined handwarmer pockets to make those long waits between drives bearable. Brown or green check.

♦ Price £250

♦ Tel 01367 850133

♦ benedictandhott.com

TWEED GILET

MAGEE

A classic fit waistcoat woven at Magee’s mill in Donegal, Ireland, from 100% wool with a Nehru collar, four buttons and two slanted welt pockets. Add as a layer on the peg or throw over a shirt for New Year kitchen suppers.

♦ Price £219

♦ Tel +353 (0)353 74972 4811

♦ magee1866.com

2023 DIARY

NOBLE MACMILLAN

Soft bound, 12.8cm wide and 17.5cm high, week-to-view with a ‘to do’ section on the righthand page and available in a rainbow of colours. Add names, initials or a message to make planning personal.

♦ Price £59

♦ Tel 020 7581 4178

♦ noblemacmillan.com

WATERPROOF JACKET

BERETTA

Waterproof and breathable, with stretch panels for maximum movement, microfleece inner collar, hand-warmer pockets, drawstring adjustment at the waist, adjustable Velcro cuffs and a zipped internal pocket. For staying silent, and keeping dry, on the hill.

♦ Price £249

♦ Tel 020 7408 4411

♦ berettagallery.com

LEATHER FLASK

MAN & BEAR

A 10fl oz stainless-steel flask with a tan brown leather casing, screw top and four stacked cups held in place by a leather strap and popper fixing. Engrave each cup with up to 20 characters to put your mark on an elevenses tipple.

♦ Price £85

♦ Tel 01202 001415

♦ manandbear.co.uk