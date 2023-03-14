Explore our selection of kit to covet for springtime

From comfortable leather boots to elegant cashmere coats these are certainly pieces of kit to covet for springtime.

KIT TO COVET FOR SPRINGTIME

BINOCULAR BAG

THE CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL CO

Made by hand in the UK in a choice of six shades of grain leather. Stands on a flat base, can be carried with handles or a detachable strap and has a handy inside pocket for your racecard and other essentials.

♦ Price £180

♦ Tel 0800 085 5811

♦ cambridgesatchel.com

TATTERSALL CHECK SHIRT

NEW & LINGWOOD

Classic fit, 100% cotton twill shirt with cutaway collar and single-button cuff. Machine washable and in a choice of three colourways. Ideal for spring layering.

♦ Price £175

♦ Tel 0800 083 5102

♦ newandlingwood.com

COMFORT CRAFTSMAN BOOTS

RM WILLIAMS

Built for strength, durability and comfort from a single piece of yearling leather with a Goodyear welt and replaceable rubber sole in two width fittings. The more they’re worn, the better they look.

♦ Price £399

♦ Tel 0800 060 8148

♦ rmwilliams.com/uk

REGENCY PACKABLE TOTE

HOLLAND COOPER

Super-practical meets superstylish with this foldaway nylon tote. Magnetic closures ensure it won’t lose its shape, while soft handles take the strain. Comes in four colours.

♦ Price £99

♦ Tel 01608 658063

♦ hollandcooper.com

HERRINGBONE WELLINGTON DONEGAL TWEED TOPCOAT

FARLOWS

English-made classic, fully lined with an extra wool layer across the body for added warmth. Traditional patch and flap pockets, plus a full collar that’s perfect for inclement weather. Belt up or not – the choice is yours.

♦ Price £795

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk

SLEEVELESS CASHMERE COAT

EMMA JANE KNIGHT

Elegant 100% cashmere coat in timeless taupe with Copenhagen mink pockets and Italian horn buttons. Available in two sizes. Ideal racing companion in warmer weather.

♦ Price £2,500

♦ Tel 07967 974920

♦ emmajaneknight.com

SLOANE FEDORA

LOCK & CO

Limited-edition fedora made from top-quality beaver fur felt, which is velvet-soft but lightweight. The brim measures 6cm, the crown height is 10cm. Also available in navy and grey. For pates in the paddock.

♦ Price £685

♦ Tel 020 7930 8874

♦ lockhatters.com

BLUE PEAT TWEED GILET

MAUDE & FOX

Made in England from Yorkshire blue tweed with suede shoulder pads, a high collar, two layers of fleece and large pockets with ample room for cartridges. Equally at home in or off the field.

♦ Price £360

♦ Tel 01258 489628

♦ maudeandfox.com

CORDUROY DOG BED

SIZZLE & BOO

Deep-filled, super-soft 100% cotton corduroy beds come in six heritage colours. Pampered pooch or mucky pup, worry not: the covers are removable and machine washable.

♦ Price from £105

♦ Tel 01285 702731

♦ sizzleandboo.com