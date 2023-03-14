Explore our selection of kit to covet for springtime
KIT TO COVET FOR SPRINGTIME
BINOCULAR BAG
THE CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL CO
Made by hand in the UK in a choice of six shades of grain leather. Stands on a flat base, can be carried with handles or a detachable strap and has a handy inside pocket for your racecard and other essentials.
♦ Price £180
♦ Tel 0800 085 5811
TATTERSALL CHECK SHIRT
NEW & LINGWOOD
Classic fit, 100% cotton twill shirt with cutaway collar and single-button cuff. Machine washable and in a choice of three colourways. Ideal for spring layering.
♦ Price £175
♦ Tel 0800 083 5102
COMFORT CRAFTSMAN BOOTS
RM WILLIAMS
Built for strength, durability and comfort from a single piece of yearling leather with a Goodyear welt and replaceable rubber sole in two width fittings. The more they’re worn, the better they look.
♦ Price £399
♦ Tel 0800 060 8148
REGENCY PACKABLE TOTE
HOLLAND COOPER
Super-practical meets superstylish with this foldaway nylon tote. Magnetic closures ensure it won’t lose its shape, while soft handles take the strain. Comes in four colours.
♦ Price £99
♦ Tel 01608 658063
HERRINGBONE WELLINGTON DONEGAL TWEED TOPCOAT
FARLOWS
English-made classic, fully lined with an extra wool layer across the body for added warmth. Traditional patch and flap pockets, plus a full collar that’s perfect for inclement weather. Belt up or not – the choice is yours.
♦ Price £795
♦ Tel 01544 322311
SLEEVELESS CASHMERE COAT
EMMA JANE KNIGHT
Elegant 100% cashmere coat in timeless taupe with Copenhagen mink pockets and Italian horn buttons. Available in two sizes. Ideal racing companion in warmer weather.
♦ Price £2,500
♦ Tel 07967 974920
SLOANE FEDORA
LOCK & CO
Limited-edition fedora made from top-quality beaver fur felt, which is velvet-soft but lightweight. The brim measures 6cm, the crown height is 10cm. Also available in navy and grey. For pates in the paddock.
♦ Price £685
♦ Tel 020 7930 8874
BLUE PEAT TWEED GILET
MAUDE & FOX
Made in England from Yorkshire blue tweed with suede shoulder pads, a high collar, two layers of fleece and large pockets with ample room for cartridges. Equally at home in or off the field.
♦ Price £360
♦ Tel 01258 489628
CORDUROY DOG BED
SIZZLE & BOO
Deep-filled, super-soft 100% cotton corduroy beds come in six heritage colours. Pampered pooch or mucky pup, worry not: the covers are removable and machine washable.
♦ Price from £105
♦ Tel 01285 702731