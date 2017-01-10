How to get your vehicle ready for winter – advertorial

Ice, black ice, snow, wind and rain. Your vehicle needs to be ready to cope with unpredictable weather this winter. But is your car fit for the road and ready to tackle winter conditions?
A vehicle ready for winter
Most cars and their drivers are far from ready for winter conditions. Heading somewhere in winter is a true test for both a car and a driver. It is essential you ensure your vehicle is ready for winter and able to deal with the tough road conditions. Retailers of automobile parts and accessories Tyres Outlet and Giga Tyres know what the most popular winter season road difficulties are, and how cars should be made ready for winter.
Why are winter tyres always better?
The right tyres are the ultimate safety concern during winter months. They are the car’s only points of connection with the road, and their ability to hold the road when it is covered with snow or black ice is crucial. The right tyres can make the difference between life and death when driving. So why are winter tyres safer in bad weather? It’s about a rubber compound that remains pliant and never hardens at low temperatures and a deeper tread that channels water from under the tyre more effectively than that of a regular tyre.
Tyres (both winter tyres and all-season ones) also need to have the correct air pressure. When the temperature drops, the pressure inside the tyre also decreases boosting the chance of getting a flat. You need to get your tyre pressure constantly monitored and adjusted to the index specified by the manufacturer of your car. Put it on your to-do list today.
Winter vehicle checklist
- Battery capacity. Cold is the battery’s bitterest enemy. It sucks out its power to start the car. If you don’t want to freeze on the roadside, thoroughly inspect your battery and its cables before the cold weather strikes. Check the level of distilled water and refill it if needed.
- Antifreeze. Because of the cold, all liquids in your car do not behave in the same way as they do in summer. Ensure that the cooling system is clean and that the antifreeze liquid is added to the water in the radiator in the correct proportion. Experts recommend refilling antifreeze every 36 months. Another recommendation concerning liquids is changing your engine oil for a thinner one. Also, don’t forget to add a wiper fluid to prevent the freezing of your windscreen.
- Wiper blades. Over time, old blades become hard as a rock. They fail to remove water and snow from the windscreen effectively. Consider replacing them with the new ones and, of course, check if you have a good ice scraper in your vehicle’s boot.
- Emergency kit. Always prepare for the worst. Whether you are getting ready for your sporting trip or you are just popping to the Post Office. Ensure you have the following in your trunk: a shovel, tyre chains or snow socks, flares, a torch, extra batteries, a phone charger, warm blankets, and something to eat.