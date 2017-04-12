The 2017 Purdey Awards: entries now open

Entries are open for the 2017 Purdey Awards for Game and Conservation. Don't miss your chance to enter

The 2017 Purdey Awards for Game and Conservation are back for another year, and now inviting entries. Don’t miss your chance to enter. Entries close Monday 22 May 2017.

THE PURDEY AWARDS

Previous years at the Purdey Awards have seen many fantastic shoots and their conservation work rewarded. Last year, David Sandford, owner of the Portloughan Shoot in County Down, was presented with the 2016 Gold Award trophy and £5,000, in recognition of his fantastic work in successfully re-establishing a sustainable population of wild grey partridge on 2,000 acres of farmland in Co Down, where none had existed for decades.

THE 2017 PURDEY AWARDS FOR GAME AND CONSERVATION

James Purdey and Sons, the London Gun and Rifle Maker, invites entries for their annual awards, the 2017 Purdey Awards for Game and Conservation.

Held annually since 1999, the Purdey Awards seek to promote a wider appreciation of the game and habit conservation carried out by shoots throughout the United Kingdom every year. The Awards give well deserved recognition to shoots completing outstanding work, and reward the best.

Purdey invite entries from any type or size of shoot actively involved in improving habitats for game birds, and shoots that can demonstrate to the Awards judges how their work has improved the shoot and widened its biodiversity to benefit many other species of bird and wildlife. Entries can be from shoots anywhere within the United Kingdom, and made by individuals, syndicates, estates, farm shoots and wildfowling clubs. Purely commercial operations are unlikely to be eligible, but shoots actively engaged in conservation work which let a proportion of their days to defray costs are welcomed.

This year’s Prize Fund will be worth up to £15,000 to be shared between the winners of Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards. as well as up to five GWCT Advisory Awards, which provide a free of charge visit to shoots by a GWCT adviser.

The Purdey Awards judging panel, chaired by the Duke of Wellington, meets in June to shortlist the most promising entries to receive judging visits. The sixteen strong panel will then reconvene in October to decide winner. The winners will be presented on 24 November 2017 at the annual ceremony held at Audley House, Mayfair.

THE 2017 PURDEY AWARDS: HOW TO ENTER

Entry forms and rules of the the 2017 Purdey Awards are available free of charge by post from James Purdey & Sons Ltd, 57-58 South Audley Street, London, W1K 2ED, online at www.purdey.com/shooting-life/purdey-awards/, telephone 020 7499 1801, or by emailing purdey.awards@purdey.com.

Entires must be completed and have reached Dr Mike Swan at the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust at Fordingbridge no later than Monday 22 May 2017.

Richard Purdey, awards organiser since their inception, said ‘I look forward to seeing this year’s crop of new entries in May and would like to emphasise that all types and sizes of shoots are welcome to enter, whether it be one acre of land or 20,000 acres’.