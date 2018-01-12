High bird shoot day at Bowmont Valley up for auction for charity

A fantastic high bird shoot at the world famous Bowmont Valley is up for auction. Four guns will shoot alongside the Duke of Roxburghe and Rob Wainwright - on a day that will be featured in The Field. All in aid of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation

A fantastic high bird shoot is up for auction for an excellent cause. Four guns will have the opportunity to join the Duke of Roxburghe and former Scottish Rugby Captain and British & Irish Lion, Rob Wainwright, for the Doddie Weir shoot over the world famous Bowmont Valley. All money raised will go to Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir’s charity for motor neurone disease, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. And, to make the day even more special, Sir Johnny Scott will be in attendance to write up the day for The Field.

To find about more about the charity and to make a donation, visit the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation JustGiving page.

THE BOWMONT VALLEY DODDIE WEIR SHOOT

To shoot on the Duke’s private estate, on a day hosted by the Duke himself, is a very special auction lot indeed. Two nights’ accommodation is included.

The day itself will commence with being driven by 4x4s to draw pegs, followed by two drives. You will then stop for some bullshot with smoked salmon and sausages. Another drive will be followed by a three course lunch with good wine, and another drive or two to finish the day. The expected bag is between 150-200 pheasant and partridge with an average ratio of 10-1 – a top quality day.

Bowmont Valley, situated in the heart of the Cheviot Hills, is one of the best high bird shoots in the country. Owned by the Duke of Roxburghe and Stuart Lang, and managed by Wilson Young, this superb shoot has developed over 50 drives for both pheasant and partridge over the last 15 years. Many of the drives are famous for their quality, including Sourhope, Auchope Cottage, Gloomy Cleuch, The King’s Seat and The Red Gyle. Owner Stuart Lang said, “the auction winner has a great opportunity to support Doddie and have a money can’t buy experience. Shooting the world famous Bowmont Valley with three friends in the company of the Duke of Roxburghe and Rob Wainwright, and have the day feature in The Field, will be very special.”

MY NAME’5 DODDIE FOUNDATION

Former Scottish rugby international Doddie Weir announced that he has motor neurone disease (MND) last year. MND is a terminal illness involving progressive damage to the nerves, resulting in muscle wastage. There is currently no cure, and about half of sufferers die within three years of developing the symptoms.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation seeks to raise funds for research into the causes of MND and investigate potential cures. The foundation also makes grants to sufferers to enable them to live as fulfilled a life as possible. For more information and to make a donation, visit the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation JustGiving page.