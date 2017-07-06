Field readers can enjoy an exclusive ticket offer to The Game Fair at Hatfield House on 28-30 July.

The Game Fair is the biggest weekend of the summer for fieldsports and for the first time in its 59 year history it will occupy the grounds of the stunning Hatfield House in Hertfordshire. We have secured Field readers a fantastic ticket offer.

How to claim The Field reader ticket offer

When you buy your tickets using the code THEFIELD you can choose to either receive breakfast (Friday only from 7.30am to 9am) or forward parking (while stocks last on Friday, Saturday or Sunday).

Quote the code when booking your tickets online here or call the ticket office hotline on 0844 776 7777. Lines are open Monday – Friday between 9am and 5pm excluding bank holidays.

Join us at The Field Kitchen Theatre

The Field is delighted to be sponsoring The Field Kitchen Theatre at The Game Fair this year. The Field Kitchen Theatre will present a superb opportunity to watch and interact with like-minded chefs who are passionate to show how food gets from field to fork and will suggest the best ways to do so.

Game Fair regulars Mike Robinson, Jose Souto and Rachel Green will demonstrate every day, with some new and familiar faces, including Tim Maddams. Make your way to H1354.

Pop by our stand and say hello

Come and say hello on stand G956. You will be able renew or take out a new subscription to The Field with our special show offer which will save you up to 40% and you receive a free gift too. There will be a chance to meet our editors and we will be keeping our eyes out for entries from your canine companions for the inaugural Field Gundog Awards in association with Skinner’s Pet Foods.