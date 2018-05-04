Field readers can enjoy an exclusive ticket offer to The Game Fair at Ragley Hall on 27-29 July 2018.

2018 sees The Game Fair celebrate its Diamond Anniversary and we are delighted to have secured Field readers a fantastic ticket offer. The Game Fair is being held at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire from 27-29 July.

How to claim The Field reader ticket offer

Use the code FIELD60 when purchasing your tickets in advance to The Game Fair to receive premium parking and entrance into The Game Fair for just £25. Premium parking is situated closer to the show entrances and is available at every car park.

Premium parking is worth £20 and entrance into The Game Fair on the day is £34 – that’s a huge saving of £29 when purchasing using our reader offer code. Advance saver prices are available until midnight 26 July.

Book your tickets online at www.thegamefair.org or call 0844 776 7777. Lines are open Monday – Friday between 9am and 5pm excluding bank holidays. Calls are charged at 7p per minute plus any network charges from your supplier.

The Field Kitchen Theatre

The Field Kitchen Theatre will be bigger than ever before, featuring a host of big-name chefs, game displays and wild seafood demonstrations. Unlike previous years, it is the only live cooking theatre at the event and expects to welcome a bumper crowd interested in learning new techniques and recipe ideas.

Come and say hello

The Field will of course be in attendance. You will be able renew or take out a new subscription to The Field with our special show offer which will save you up to 40% and you receive a free gift too.