Point to point fixtures: June 2017

Point to point fixtures for June 2017. Before the horses are actually away for another year theres opportunities in June to enjoy point to pointing.

June is the golden month with it’s promise of endless sunny days. However whatever the weather may be you can still head to the field and catch the last of the amateur horse racing for the year. Point to point fixtures for June 2017 are listed below. Before you go you may wish to view some of the previous point to point fixtures that you may have missed: February 2017 Point to Point fixtures, March 2017 Point to Point fixtures, April 2017 Point to Point fixtures and May 2017 Point to Point fixtures.

Despite the fact that June promises sunshine, the weather in Britain is often unpredictable. This creates all sorts of problems for outdoor events, one of which being what type of outfit is suitable for such an occasion. For men how about reading our article on how to dress like David Beckham in the field, who has recently been seen sporting particularly stylish country wear. However to make things easier luxury country hats are the perfect solution to the British weather, sheltering you in both rain and shine!

WHERE TO GO POINT TO POINTING IN JUNE 2017

Saturday 3rd June 2017

Meynell & South Staffordshire

Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS

Pembrokeshire point to point

Trecoed, Pembrokeshire, off A40 at Letterston, 5m S of Fishguard

Sunday 4th June 2017

Exmoor

Bratton Down, Devon. Alongside A399. 11m N of South Molton, 3m S of Blackmoor Gate.

Tiverton Staghounds

Bratton Down, Devon, alongside A399. 11m N of South Molton, 3m S of Blackmoor Gate

Saturday 11th June 2017

Tiverton Staghounds

Bratton Down, Devon. Alongside A399. 11m N of South Molton, 3m S of Blackmoor Gate.

Saturday 17th June 2017

Torrington Farmers



Umberleigh, Deovon, off the A377 at Chapelton Barton, 5m SE Barnstaple