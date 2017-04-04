Point to point fixtures: April 2017

Point to point fixtures for April 2017. Head to the race track this month come rain or shine for a spring sporting weekend





Point to point fixtures for April 2017 are listed below.

Ensure your picnic basket is full of goodies fit for the point to point. Lift the lid of your hamper and rejoice in a feast made up of Easter treats. Alternatively try our springtime wholesome egg recipes, venison sausage rolls or exceptional pheasant and walnut pasties.

WHERE TO GO POINT TO POINTING IN APRIL 2017

Saturday 8th April 2017

Bedale point to point

Hornby Castle, Yorkshire. West of A1, S of Catterick.

Essex Point to Point

High Easter. 8m NW of Chelmsford. Nr A1060

North Warwickshire Hunt Club

Mollington, Oxfordshire. On A423, 5m N of Banbury, Near M40 J11.

Sunday 9th April 2017

Cotswold

Andoversford, Gloucestershire. Nr junction of A40 and A436.

Cheshire Forest

Tabley House, Nr Knutsford, Cheshire. Just off A5033 and 1 mile from J19 M6.

Morpeth

Tranwell, Northumberland. South West of Morpeth, nr B6524.

Portman

Badbury Rings, Dorset. 4m NW of Wimborne.

Pytchley

Guilsborough, Northhamptonshire. Nr A50, 10m North West of Northampton.

Southdown & Eridge

Godstone. 1m from Junction 6, M25. RH9 8DB.

Spooners & West Dartmoor

Cherrybrook, Devon. Nr Tavistock, PL19 0LA.

Tedworth

Banbury Racecourse, Wiltshire, SN8 1RS.

Teme Valley & United Pack

Brampton Bryan, Herefordshire. 11m W of Ludlow.

Ystrad Taf Fechan

Ystradowen, Glamorgan. CF71 7TA.

Saturday 15th April 2017

Ashford Valley Tickham

Charing, Kent. TN27 0JD

Eggesford

Upcott Cross, Devon. ½ m West of A3079.

Essex and Suffolk

Higham, Suffolk. 8m NE of Colchester via A12 and B1068. CO7 6NG.

Kimblewick

Kimble. Buckinghamshire. HP17 8TB.

Llangeinor & Pentyrch

Plye, South Glamorgan. Dunraven Stud, Nr A48, 1m from jct 37 M4, 4m from jct 38 M4.

North Staffordshire

Sandon, Staffordshire. Nr 151.

Seavington

Littlewindsor, Dorset. Nr A3066 (16m from Exit 25, M5).

Woodland Plytchley

Dingley, Northamptonshire. On A427, 1m East of Market Harborough.

Worcestershire

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire. Hereford & Worcs. DY10 4QT.

Sunday 16th April 2017

Cleveland

Witton Castle, Co. Durham. DL14 0DE

Cotswold Vale Farmers

Andoverford, Gloucstershire. Nr junc of A40 ad A436 (Exit 11A, M5).

Monday 17th April 2017

East Kent with West Street

Aldington, Kent. 8m SE of Ashford.

Four Burrow

Trebudannon, Cornwall. Signed off A30 & A39. TR9 4LP.

North Cotswold

Paxford, Gloucestershire. GL55 6XS

Old Berkshire

Lockinge, Oxfordshire. 2m SE of Wantage on B4494 (8M North West of Exit, M4). OX12 8PA.

South Notts

Thorpe Lodge, Nottinghamshire. 4m SW of Newark, off A46. NG23 5PY.

South Pembrokeshire

Lydstep, Dyfed. 3m SW of Tenby near the A4139. SA70 7SG.

South Shropshire

Eyeton-on-Severn, Shropshire. 7m SE of Shrewsbury near the B4380. SY5 6PW.

Taunton Vale Foxhounds and Harriers

Kingston St Mary, Somerset. 4m N of Taunton.

Vine & Craven

Hackwood Park, Hampshire. Nr Basingstoke. RG25 2JZ.

Saturday 22nd April 2017

Dartmoor

Flete Park, Devon. Off A379. Leave A38 at Ivybridge via A3121.

North Herefordshire

Hereford P-T-P Course, Herefordshire.

Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent

Penshurst, Kent. 3m SW of Penshurst.

South & West Wilts

Larkhill, Wiltshire. North West Amesbury. Nr A303, A345 & A360.

Sunday 23rd April 2016

Clifton-On-Teme

Upper Sapey, Herefordshire. At Wolferlow, 6m N of Bromyard nr B4203 (15m W of Exits 5 & 6, M5). WR6 6XU.

Farmers Bloodhounds (Drag)

Whitfield, Northamptonshire. On A43 between Brackley and Silverstone. NN13 5TQ.

Tivyside

Lydstep, Dyfed. 3m SW of Tenby near the A4139. SA70 7SG.

York & Ainsty (North and South)

Easingwold, Yorkshire. YO61 3PS.

Saturday 29th April 2017

Berkeley

Woodford, Gloucestershire. Off A38, 3 Miles North Junction 14 of M5.

Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray

Fife

Balcormo Mains, 3m N of Levan between A915 and A916.

Pendle Forest & Craven

Heslaker, Yorkshire. 1m SW of Skipton, close to and signposted from A59.

Quorn

Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS.

Sunday 30th April 2017

Axe Vale

Stafford Cross, Devon. West of Seaton. Nr A3052 (Exit 30, M5).

Radnor & West Hereford

Cold Harbour, Herefordshire. Nr the junction of the A44 and Af110, 3m W of Leominster.