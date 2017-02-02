Point to Point fixtures: February 2017

Point to Point fixtures for February 2017. There may be a chill in the air but the racing is bound to heat things up. Find your local Point to Point.

Point to Point fixtures for February 2017 Sunday 5th February 2017 Cambridgeshire Hunt point to point Horseheath. 4m W of Haverhill on A604 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF Percy Alnwick. 3m NE of Alnwick (signposted from A1). NE66 3AE. South Dorset Milborne St Andeew, Dorset. Off A354, m SE of village, midway between Blandford and Dorchester Western point to point Wadebridge. Royal Cornwall Showground. PL27 7JE. Saturday 11th February 2017 Cambridge University Draghounds point to point Cottenham. 4m N of Cambridge nr B1049 (Exit 14, M11). CB24 8RG. Sunday 12th February 2017 Albrighton & Woodland (North) Chaddesley Corbett. Between Bromsgrove and Kidderminster. DY10 4QT. Brocklesby Brocklesby Park, Lincolnshire. Nr A18 10m W of Grimsby. Sinnington Duncombe Park. ½m SW of Helmsley off A170. YO62 5EB. Vine & Craven Barbury racecourse. 3m NW of Marlborough. SN8 1RS. Sunday 19th February 2017 Combined Services Larkhill. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury, nr A303, A345 & A360 Curre & Llangibby Howick. 2m W of Chepstow. NP16 6BL. North Norfolk Harriers

Higham, Suffok. 8m NE of Colchester via A12 and B1068. CO7 6NG Sir W W Wynn’s Bangor-on-Dee, Clwyd. LL13 0DA. South East Hunts Club Charing. 12m E of Maidstone. TN27 0JD. South Pool Harriers Buckfastleigh. On A38 at Dean Court Farm. ½m S of town. TQ11 0LT. Saturday 25th February 2017 Thurlow Horseheath. 4m W of Haverhill on A604 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF Sunday 26th February 2016 Cottesmore Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS. Countryside Alliance Club (Wessex) Badbury Rings. 4m NW of Wimborne on B3082. East Cornwall Hunt Great Trethew. 3m SE of Liskeard. PL14 3PZ. Tynedale Corbridge, Northumberland. NE45 5QD. West of Yore 3 miles south of York on the A64 York-Leeds Ringroad. YO23 3FR