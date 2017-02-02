Point to Point fixtures: February 2017

Point to Point fixtures for February 2017. There may be a chill in the air but the racing is bound to heat things up. Find your local Point to Point.

TAGS:

Point to Point fixtures for February 2017

Sunday 5th February 2017

Cambridgeshire Hunt point to point

Horseheath. 4m W of Haverhill on A604 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF

Percy

Alnwick. 3m NE of Alnwick (signposted from A1). NE66 3AE.

South Dorset

Milborne St Andeew, Dorset. Off A354, m SE of village, midway between Blandford and Dorchester

Western point to point

Wadebridge. Royal Cornwall Showground. PL27 7JE.

Saturday 11th February 2017

Cambridge University Draghounds point to point

Cottenham. 4m N of Cambridge nr B1049 (Exit 14, M11). CB24 8RG.

Sunday 12th February 2017

Albrighton & Woodland (North)

Chaddesley Corbett. Between Bromsgrove and Kidderminster. DY10 4QT.

Brocklesby

Brocklesby Park, Lincolnshire. Nr A18 10m W of Grimsby.

Sinnington

Duncombe Park. ½m SW of Helmsley off A170. YO62 5EB.

Vine & Craven

Barbury racecourse. 3m NW of Marlborough. SN8 1RS.

Sunday 19th February 2017

Combined Services

Larkhill. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury, nr A303, A345 & A360

Curre & Llangibby

Howick. 2m W of Chepstow. NP16 6BL.

North Norfolk Harriers
Higham, Suffok. 8m NE of Colchester via A12 and B1068. CO7 6NG

Sir W W Wynn’s

Bangor-on-Dee, Clwyd. LL13 0DA.

South East Hunts Club

Charing. 12m E of Maidstone. TN27 0JD.

South Pool Harriers

Buckfastleigh. On A38 at Dean Court Farm. ½m S of town. TQ11 0LT.

Saturday 25th February 2017

Thurlow

Horseheath. 4m W of Haverhill on A604 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF

 Sunday 26th February 2016

Cottesmore

Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS.

Countryside Alliance Club (Wessex)

Badbury Rings. 4m NW of Wimborne on B3082.

East Cornwall Hunt

Great Trethew. 3m SE of Liskeard. PL14 3PZ.

Tynedale

Corbridge, Northumberland. NE45 5QD.

West of Yore

3 miles south of York on the A64 York-Leeds Ringroad. YO23 3FR