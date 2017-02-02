Point to Point fixtures: February 2017

Point to Point fixtures for February 2017. There may be a chill in the air but the racing is bound to heat things up. Find your local Point to Point.
Point to Point fixtures for February 2017
Sunday 5th February 2017
Cambridgeshire Hunt point to point
Horseheath. 4m W of Haverhill on A604 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF
Alnwick. 3m NE of Alnwick (signposted from A1). NE66 3AE.
South Dorset
Milborne St Andeew, Dorset. Off A354, m SE of village, midway between Blandford and Dorchester
Western point to point
Wadebridge. Royal Cornwall Showground. PL27 7JE.
Saturday 11th February 2017
Cambridge University Draghounds point to point
Cottenham. 4m N of Cambridge nr B1049 (Exit 14, M11). CB24 8RG.
Sunday 12th February 2017
Chaddesley Corbett. Between Bromsgrove and Kidderminster. DY10 4QT.
Brocklesby Park, Lincolnshire. Nr A18 10m W of Grimsby.
Sinnington
Duncombe Park. ½m SW of Helmsley off A170. YO62 5EB.
Barbury racecourse. 3m NW of Marlborough. SN8 1RS.
Sunday 19th February 2017
Combined Services
Larkhill. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury, nr A303, A345 & A360
Curre & Llangibby
Howick. 2m W of Chepstow. NP16 6BL.
North Norfolk Harriers
Higham, Suffok. 8m NE of Colchester via A12 and B1068. CO7 6NG
Bangor-on-Dee, Clwyd. LL13 0DA.
South East Hunts Club
Charing. 12m E of Maidstone. TN27 0JD.
South Pool Harriers
Buckfastleigh. On A38 at Dean Court Farm. ½m S of town. TQ11 0LT.
Saturday 25th February 2017
Horseheath. 4m W of Haverhill on A604 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF
Sunday 26th February 2016
Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS.
Countryside Alliance Club (Wessex)
Badbury Rings. 4m NW of Wimborne on B3082.
Great Trethew. 3m SE of Liskeard. PL14 3PZ.
Tynedale
Corbridge, Northumberland. NE45 5QD.
West of Yore
3 miles south of York on the A64 York-Leeds Ringroad. YO23 3FR