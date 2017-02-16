The Field’s favourite terriers

What they lack in size, they make up in character. Labradors may be the UK's most popular breed, but terriers are Fielders' favourites - as shown by this gallery of pictures sent in by our readers

Terriers may be small, but they make their presence known. Whether they are keeping the gundogs in line, chasing rats or generally making mischief, terriers are certainly Fielders’ favourite. This selection of images sent in by our readers proves that terriers really are the countryman’s best friend.

We all love our terriers, and delight in seeing them on the peg and picking up. But there’s no denying the popularity of the more traditional gundog breeds. Labradors rank as the world’s most popular breed. And the shooting field would be incomplete without them. Read The Field’s favourite labradors to see a selection of our readers’ labs. But spaniels come in at a close second as the UK’s most popular breed. And Fielders love them just as much. Read The Field’s favourite spaniels, featuring over 100 of the crazy canines.

TERRIERS: THE FIELD’S FAVOURITES

Labradors and spaniels may top the most popular breeds in the UK lists, but terriers always take their place too. Border terriers consistently feature in the top 10, as do Staffordshire bull terriers. And there are suspicions that staffys would steal the top spot if non-registered dogs and cross breeds were included.

But these lists only include pedigree dogs. And the latest stir in the terrier world was last year, when the Kennel Club recognised the Jack Russell Terrier as a pedigree breed. Read The Jack Russell Terrier: keep them mutts to find out why they don’t need recognition or to be eligible to sit on Crufts’ benches.

But Jack Russells are not alone in being a pedigree with problems. French bulldogs are the third most popular dog breed in the UK, and forecast to eventually take the top spot. French bulldogs and pugs, another British favourite, have the fashionable flat face coveted by many, but it comes at a heavy price. Read dogs with breathing difficulties to find out why you should think twice before buying one.

You do see terriers in the shooting field, but they are undoubtedly at their best when ratting. But which is the top ratter? Read ratting with terriers. Which terrier is top? to find out. One terrier certainly in with a shot is the Sealyham. Small, white and full of pep, Sealyhams have had mixed fortunes with dwindling registrations seeing them put on The Kennel Club’s Vulnerable Native Breeds list. Of the 200 to 300 Sealyham terriers in Britain today, only about 20 are working dogs. Much of the credit of the working and breeding of Sealyham terriers must go to Harry Parsons and his partner Gail Westcott, who founded the Working Sealyham Terrier Club in 2008. Read Sealyham terrier: a real rat catcher to find out more about this fantastic breed.

But keep sharing your pictures of your terriers. Chasing rats, in the field or on the sofa, they certainly are fantastic little dogs.