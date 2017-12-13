As the snow continues to fall across the country, cancelling sport and causing chaos, our canine companions are still having a great time - as shown by this gallery of pictures sent in by Field readers

The weather outside may be frightful, but nothing will convince our gundogs to stay at home. As the snow continues to fall, cancelling sporting days and putting the 4x4s to the test, our shooting companions are still having a fantastic time. As The Field’s favourite dogs in the snow confirms.

Do you have a wonderful picture of your snow dog? Tweet it to us @TheFieldmag. Or email field.secretary@timeinc.com with some information on your gundog’s snow day to be included in the gallery.

THE FIELD’S FAVOURITE DOGS IN THE SNOW

No proper country canine can be convinced to stay at home, no matter how frightful the weather is outside.

Labradors rank as the world’s most popular breed. No shoot day would be complete without them and they are certainly a favourite amongst Fielders. Indeed, Field dog Bramble is a fox red and this gallery features labs of every colour enjoying the snow. Follow Bramble’s adventures between training in the Shire and running the Field office in town on Instagram, @bramblefoxred. And for more on Fielders’ labs, read The Field’s favourite labradors.

Labradors may rank top, but the spaniels come in at a close second. And they certainly feature heavily in this gallery. It’s a controversial suggestion, but spaniels could be Fielders’ favourites. The Field’s favourite spaniels is certainly our largest gallery. Cockers are the second most popular breed in the UK and springers the fourth – but have you ever considered a clumber spaniel? They were all but extinct after the war, but the hard work of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society is reversing that. Read clumber spaniel: the Bentley of gundogs for more on this fantastic breed.

And not ones to be left out, every shoot needs a bossy terrier. Follow The Field on Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date with the Editor’s Sealyham x Jack Russell Betsy, who is being trained as a fully fledged gundog. And read The Field’s favourite terriers for more on our reader’s dogs, known for making up on their small size with bags of character.

THE FIELD GUNDOG AWARDS 2018

If you have an excellent picture of your gundog in the snow, you could win Gundog Photograph of the Year in The Field Gundog Awards. Email field.secretary@timeinc.com for more information and to enter.

After the enormous success of our inaugural competition in 2017, The Field Gundog Awards are back for 2018. From exemplary retrievers to fine family companions to wonderfully wicked gundogs, could your canine companion be a champion? Read The Field Gundog Awards 2017 winners and highly commended to see if they are up to the task. And once you have chosen your category, enter by emailing field.secretary@timeinc.com with a picture of your gundog and short account on why they deserve to win.