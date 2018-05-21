Philippa Davis suggests two versions of trout carpaccio with asparagus - both make impressive supper party starters

Both trout and asparagus are at their very best right now. Philippa Davis’ two versions of trout carpaccio with asparagus makes delicious starters. As the main ingredients in these recipes are served raw this should only be done when they are both really fresh. The first recipe uses subtler flavours, which lets the flavour of the trout shine through. The second packs more of a punch.

For more recipes that use trout with asparagus, try our shakshuka with trout and asparagus. This Arabic dish can be served as brunch, lunch or light supper.

TROUT CARPACCIO WITH ASPARAGUS, FENNEL, SHALLOTS AND LEMON

Serves 2

1 shallot, finely sliced

3 dsp lemon juice

60g asparagus, tough ends removed then the rest finely sliced on a diagonal

20g finely shaved fennel

1 dsp roughly chopped dill, plus 1 dsp fronds if there are any

2 dsp extra virgin olive oil

60g trout fillet, skinned and deboned

Zest ½ lemon

In a small bowl, mix the shallot with a pinch of salt and 1 dessertspoon of the lemon juice and leave for 10 minutes.

In another bowl, mix the asparagus, fennel, dill (and fronds if using) with the olive oil and 1 dessertspoon lemon juice.

Strain away any liquid from the shallot and mix into the asparagus. Season.

Thinly slice the trout and lay out on your serving plate. Season.

Pile the asparagus into the middle of the trout then drizzle over the remaining dessertspoon of lemon and olive oil.

Finish with a sprinkle of lemon zest and serve.

TROUT CARPACCIO WITH ASPARAGUS, WASABI, SOY AND GINGER

Serves 2

60g raw trout, thinly sliced

30g raw asparagus, ends removed then thinly sliced

2 red radishes, finely sliced

For the dressing:

Zest and juice of ½ lime

¼ tsp wasabi

½ tsp freshly grated ginger

½ tsp soy

½ tsp sesame oil

8 coriander leaves

Spread trout onto your serving plate and season.

Whisk together the dressing ingredients then mix with the radish and asparagus.

Scatter on top of the trout and eat straight away.