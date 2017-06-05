The summer social and sporting diary demands that we eat alfresco. Philippa Davis' strawberry and mascarpone profiteroles with salted caramel sauce are perfect for picnics

With summer comes a packed sporting and social diary and the demand to dine alfresco. Pud can be rather tricky to pack into a hamper, but Philippa Davis’ strawberry and mascarpone profiteroles with salted caramel sauce are picnic perfection. Make a large batch, they’ll be a sure-fire hit.

STRAWBERRY AND MASCARPONE PROFITEROLES WITH SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE

Choux pastry

110g butter

240ml water

130g plain flour

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Filling

375g mascarpone

50g icing sugar

100g hulled strawberries, plus a handful extra for decoration

Salted caramel sauce

100g sugar

1 tbsp water

200ml double cream

Pinch or two of salt

To make the choux pastry, preheat oven to 190°C fan/375°F/Gas Mark 5 and line a baking sheet.

Melt the butter with the water in a saucepan then immediately dump in the flour and stir. Cook for one minute stirring continuously. Place into a food processor.Leave to cool slightly then start the machine and add the eggs. Whiz until just combined then scoop into a piping bag.

Pipe out about 20 mounds leaving space for each one to double in size. Flick the tray with cold water and place on the middle shelf. Bake for about 20 minutes – they should be puffed up and golden.

Remove from the oven and pierce each one with a skewer, leave to cool.

For the filling, place all ingredients into a food processor and blitz. Spoon into a piping bag. Pipe the filling into the choux pastries and pack into your picnic box, placing a piece of parchment between layers. Store in the fridge.

For the salted caramel sauce, place the sugar and water in a pan and heat until it turns a dark caramel colour. Quickly whisk in the cream and salt.

Leave to cool slightly then store in a jam jar. Leave at room temperature overnight.

To serve, pile the profiteroles onto your platter and spoon over the caramel sauce and scatter on a few extra strawberries.