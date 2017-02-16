Ward off inevitable colds and keep spirits high now the sporting season is over with Philippa Davis' spicy game tagine served with couscous and pomegranate

If you have an over-stuffed freezer then make use of your game with Philippa Davis’ spicy game tagine served with couscous and pomegranate. The bright colours and spices are ideal for warding off any post-sporting season blues.

Slow-cooking is the best way to warm a chilly house and revive tough game. Try Philippa Davis’ meltingly tender venison bourguignon pie.

SPICY GAME TAGINE SERVED WITH COUSCOUS AND POMEGRANATE

This recipe really is great for dealing with a mixed bag, as pretty much anything works. The long, slow cook ensures that all the meat is tender and the spices have a lot of time to infuse to create a tasty warming feast.

Serves 6

1.2kg mixed game meat, which could include venison, partridge, hare, pheasant, pigeon, etc, deboned and diced into 2cm cubes

2 oranges, zest and juice

80g ginger, peeled and finely chopped

30g coriander, washed and separated into leaves and stalks

1 butternut squash, peeled and chopped into 2cm chunks

4 large carrots, peeled and chopped into 2cm rounds

2 large white onions, peeled and diced into 2cm chunks

1 head of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

4 sticks of celery, chopped into 2cm lengths

700ml hot game stock (or chicken)

Spices

2 tbsp turmeric

2 tbsp ground cumin

2 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tbsp ground cardamom seeds

3 cloves, finely ground

1 tbsp paprika

Garlic & mint yogurt

1 large garlic clove

2 tbsp finely chopped mint

Juice of 1 lemon

A pinch of dried chilli flakes

500ml plain yogurt

To serve

300g couscous

In a large bowl, season the game with salt and pepper, add all the spices, orange zest and juice, ginger and the coriander stalks finely chopped. Mix well. Next, mix in the squash, carrots, onions, garlic and celery.

Place in a large casserole (or tagine) dish and pour on the hot stock. Cover with the lid (or baking paper then foil to get a really good seal) and cook for 2-3 hours, or until the meat is tender, stirring half way through.

Garlic and mint yogurt

Crush the garlic clove with a good pinch of salt. Place in a bowl and add the lemon juice, dried chilli and mint.

Stir in the yogurt and check the seasoning.

To serve

Cook the couscous as per packet instructions, then stir through a knob of butter.

Make a pile of couscous on each plate and top with a generous spoonful of tagine, making sure you give lots of juice. Garnish with a handful of pomegranate seeds, a few leaves of coriander and a dollop of the garlic and mint yogurt.

Like curries, tagines are even better after a day or two so this is a perfect dish to prepare in advance.