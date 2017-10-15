For the best kind of comfort food, try Philippa Davis' slow-cooked pheasant with chickpeas Revithia - a Greek-inspired dish which could even boost the immune system

Keep the new season sniffles at bay with Philippa Davis’ slow-cooked pheasant with chickpeas Revithia. The broth of this Greek-inspired dish contains lots of minerals extracted from the bones and will keep you fit and healthy for days in the field. And slow-cooked pheasant is the best kind of comfort food for a kitchen supper.

SLOW-COOKED PHEASANT WITH CHICKPEAS REVITHIA

Based on the Greek dish Revithia, I am not sure which ingredient benefits the most from this recipe: the slow-cooked chickpeas getting to soak up all that wonderful game flavour; or the pheasant being allowed to cook long and slow and so becoming incredibly tender. Drinking the broth from this dish should help boost the immune system as it will contain lots of minerals extracted from the bones.

100g dried chickpeas, soaked overnight in cold water

1 pheasant

5 bay leaves

2 onions, peeled and sliced

6 garlic cloves, peeled

2 small sprigs thyme

2 small sprigs rosemary

2 sprigs oregano

300ml white wine

500ml water

To serve

Juice from small lemon

1 tbsp roughly chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped oregano leaves

Pre-heat the oven to 140°C/275°F/Gas Mark 1 or use the slow oven in an Aga. Drain and rinse the chickpeas.

Place everything in a pot with a lid except the lemon, parsley and chopped oregano leaves; season lightly. Bring to a simmer on the stovetop then place on a cartouche and add the lid.

Cook in the oven for about five hours (checking and stirring after three) or until the chickpeas are tender.

Once soft, remove the pheasant, let it cool slightly then shred the meat and stir into the chickpeas with the lemon, parsley and chopped oregano.

Check for seasoning and serve with warm, crusty bread.