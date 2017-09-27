Pulled spiced wild duck. The perfect shoot lunch

Pulled spiced wild duck with beetroot, pomegranate molasses and cumin coleslaw by Philippa Davis is the perfect shoot lunch for warmer September days on the hill

While the weather is still warm it’s time to enjoy early-season shoot lunches on the hill. Philippa Davis’ pulled spiced wild duck with beetroot, pomegranate molasses and cumin coleslaw perfectly balances the richness of the meat with the freshness of the salad.

Think a salad isn’t manly enough for a shoot lunch? Think again. The best salads make an excellent shoot lunch for the warm, early-season days. Read the 7 best salads for shooting lunches for The Field’s best recipes.

PULLED SPICED WILD DUCK WITH BEETROOT, POMEGRANATE MOLASSES AND CUMIN COLESLAW

This dish balances the richness of the duck with the freshness of the salad. It makes a perfect lunch for those wonderful warmer September shoots on the hill.

Serves 6 for lunch

Wild duck and sauce

3 wild ducks (or 1 regular)

3 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 sweet paprika

50ml maple syrup

1 orange, zest and juice

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

100ml apple juice

Coleslaw

2 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

2 dsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp allspice

2 tsp toasted cumin

20g rough chopped coriander plus a few extra leaves to decorate

2 medium beetroots

3 carrots

1 pomegranate

To serve

3 tsp black onion seeds

3 tbsp whole yogurt

To prepare the duck, pre-heat the oven to 140°C/275°F/Gas Mark 1. Mix all the cooking sauce ingredients together in a bowl and season.

Toss the ducks in the sauce, then place in a deep roasting dish, breast-side down. Cover tightly with paper then foil and cook for about 3-4 hours or until the duck is tender and falls from the bone. Leave to cool slightly then remove.

Pour the sauce into a jug and remove any fat (you can keep this for roasting potatoes). Shred the duck while still warm, mix with the sauce and check for seasoning.

For the coleslaw, in a bowl, whisk the tahini, molasses and vinegar together then the olive oil. Next, add the allspice, cumin and coriander and mix.

Peel and grate the beetroot and carrots then mix into the dressing. Finally, stir in the pomegranate seeds.

You can serve the duck and coleslaw with some really good bread or wrapped in flatbread or pitta all topped with a spoonful of yogurt, a sprinkling of black onions seeds and a few fresh coriander leaves.