The new asparagus crop is at its absolute best, so put it in everything while you can. Philippa Davis’ pot roast hake with garlic, black pudding and asparagus is an impressive supper party offering. And it only uses one pot.

There are many ways to enjoy British asparagus. It is packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals and, most importantly, flavour. Plaice with ras el hanout and roasted asparagus puts an expected African twist on our home-grown green beauties.

POT ROAST HAKE WITH GARLIC, BLACK PUDDING AND ASPARAGUS

This dish is packed with flavour, the earthiness of the black pudding contrasting well with the freshness of the asparagus, parsley and onion. Best of all, there’s only one pot to wash up.

½ red onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

8 cloves of garlic, peeled and lightly smashed

100ml extra virgin olive oil

2 hake steaks

100g black pudding, casing removed and cut in to 2cm chunks

240g (drained weight) chickpeas

100g asparagus

50ml white wine or sherry

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika plus extra to serve

2 tbsp chopped parsley

In a small bowl, mix the red onion with the sherry vinegar and a pinch of salt.

In a heavy-based pan with a lid, gently cook the garlic in the olive oil until soft and only slightly coloured.

Remove the garlic (and keep) then turn up the heat and sear the hake steaks on both cut sides.

Add in the black pudding and fry for a couple of minutes. Return the garlic to the pan along with the chickpeas, asparagus, wine or sherry and paprika; season and stir.

Place lid on the pan and cook for 10 minutes until the fish has cooked through.

Remove from the heat and stir in the red onion with the vinegar and parsley.

Check the seasoning then serve with a wedge of lemon.