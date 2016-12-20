Pistachio and cranberry biscotti with spiced hot chocolate dip is the perfect festive sweet treat. Have a go at Philippa Davis' simple recipe

These pistachio and cranberry biscotti with spiced hot chocolate dip is a delicious festive treat for when temptation calls. So follow Philippa Davis’ recipe. Make a big batch and save for when an emergency sweet treat is needed.

Biscotti is an Italian Christmas staple and incredibly easy to make. Have a go at our simple recipe for biscotti with almonds and orange.

PISTACHIO AND CRANBERRY BISCOTTI WITH SPICED HOT CHOCOLATE DIP

Suitable for after dinner or an afternoon treat, these twice-baked biscuits keep really well and so can be made in big batches and brought out when temptation calls. Also, they can be festively wrapped to make the perfect edible gift.

Makes 4 servings

Pistachio and cranberry biscotti

100g cranberries

1 tbsp whisky

1 x tbsp orange juice or clementine juice

200g caster sugar

2 eggs

¼ tsp almond extract

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

2 tbsp olive oil

250g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ nutmeg

160g pistachios

Spiced hot chocolate dip

50g 70% good-quality chocolate

150ml double cream

25ml milk

½ tsp ground cardamom seeds

½ tsp ground ginger

THE METHOD

To make the pistachio and cranberry biscotti, first pre-heat the oven to 150°C fan/300°F/Gas Mark 2.

In a pan on a low heat, mix the cranberries, whisky and orange juice; cook until the liquid has evaporated then leave to cool. With an electric whisk mix the eggs with the sugar on a high speed for a couple of minutes then add the almond extract, vanilla and olive oil. Turn off the machine and add the flour, baking powder and nutmeg. Give it a gentle but thorough mix then stir in the soaked cranberries and pistachios.

Line a baking tray with parchment and form the dough into two logs about 5cm wide and 3cm high. Bake for 30 minutes on a low shelf then remove from oven and cool for 10 minutes.

Slice the logs on a diagonal into 2cm slices and place them back on the baking tray. Cook for a further 30 minutes, turning over halfway, until the biscuits are crunchy and have turned a light golden colour.

Leave to cool on a wire wrack before storing in an air tight container.

To make the spiced hot chocolate dip, place everything in a pan and heat gently until the chocolate is melted. To serve, pour the hot spiced chocolate into cups and serve with a couple of biscottis.