How to improve a sausage roll? Add game, says Tom Godber-Ford Moore. Try pheasant and tarragon sausage rolls for shoot elevenses

Sausage rolls are a guaranteed elevenses favourite, especially when the offering is still warm. And so much the better when the sausage meat is enriched with game, says Tom Godber-Ford Moore. Try his pheasant and tarragon sausage rolls.

Sausage rolls are an unrivalled Field favourite. And whenever the opportunity arises to add game for a point-to-point picnic or shoot grog stop, we take it. Venison sausage rolls will be forever popular, as will our woodpigeon sausage rolls. Or for something a little different try wild rabbit rolls – aromatic, delicious and very groovy.

PHEASANT AND TARRAGON SAUSAGE ROLLS

There aren’t many guns who would turn down a still-warm sausage roll at 11 o’clock in the morning; if the sausage meat is enriched with a rich gaminess, then so much the better, say I.

Makes enough for 10 slices

6 pheasant thighs (fat on), coarsely minced in a food processor

400g pork mince

Breadcrumbs from 2 slices of bread

1 handful each of finely chopped parsley and tarragon

Zest of 2 lemons

1½ tbsp black pepper

1½ tbsp salt

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp fennel seeds

2 eggs

500g pre-rolled puff pastry

To make pheasant and tarragon sausage rolls, first mix all the ingredients, except the pastry and 1 egg. Then divide the meat into two.

Lay half the pastry on a floured surface and place half the meat on one side of it. Beat the remaining egg and brush over the meat until it is well covered. Roll meat over until pastry overlaps, then cut off and pinch pastry together at seam.

Repeat with the remaining meat and pastry.

Lay the rolls seam-side down on a baking sheet, brush with any remaining egg and place in the fridge for 20 minutes. Place into a pre-heated oven at 200°C/ 400°F/Gas Mark 6 for 20 minutes or until just cooked through.

Allow to rest and slice each roll into five.

Serve with good, strong English mustard.