Game works marvellously with Mediterranean influences, as Tom Godber-Ford Moore proves with his pheasant polpette in an agrodolce sauce. Essentially a posh word for meatballs, this polpette will be a surefire elevenses favourite with the guns.
PHEASANT POLPETTE IN AN AGRODOLCE SAUCE
Yes, polpette is pretty much just a posh word for meatball, the only difference being you’ll find these being eaten with a cocktail stick in a Venetian bar, just as we do at elevenses, rather than nestling in a plate of spaghetti. However, with a good glug of olive oil and lashings of parmesan, that’s pretty good, too.
Serves 4
For the polpette
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- Salt, pepper and olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- Good pinch chilli flakes
- 1½ tbsp toasted fennel seeds, roughly ground in a pestle and mortar
- 40g breadcrumbs
- 4 pheasant breasts, roughly minced in a food processor
- 200g fat-minced pork
- 1 egg
- Handful of parsley, roughly chopped
- Good pinch dried oregano
- Zest 1 lemon
For the tomato sauce
- 2 tins decent chopped tomatoes
- 4 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
- 1 tsp toasted fennel seeds, roughly ground
- 1 tsp of dried oregano
- Handful roughly chopped parsley
Put all the ingredients for the tomato sauce (except the parsley) in a pan and cook on a high heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Sweat the onion with some olive oil and salt gently in a pan for 5 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic, chilli flakes and ground fennel seeds and fry for a further minute. Add the breadcrumbs, then allow to cool.
Mix this well with the pheasant breast and pork mince, the egg and the parsley, oregano and lemon zest, then add a generous pinch of salt and pepper.
Form the mixture into golf ball shapes and fry off until well browned.
Put the polpette into the tomato sauce and cook gently for a further five minutes, until cooked through, then stir in the remaining parsley.