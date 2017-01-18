Tom Godber-Ford Moore's pheasant polpette in an agrodolce sauce is essentially fancy meatballs, but it is a surefire favourite with guns for eleveneses

Game works marvellously with Mediterranean influences, as Tom Godber-Ford Moore proves with his pheasant polpette in an agrodolce sauce. Essentially a posh word for meatballs, this polpette will be a surefire elevenses favourite with the guns.

Game works marvellously with Mediterranean influences, as Tom Godber-Ford Moore proves with his pheasant polpette in an agrodolce sauce.

PHEASANT POLPETTE IN AN AGRODOLCE SAUCE

Yes, polpette is pretty much just a posh word for meatball, the only difference being you’ll find these being eaten with a cocktail stick in a Venetian bar, just as we do at elevenses, rather than nestling in a plate of spaghetti. However, with a good glug of olive oil and lashings of parmesan, that’s pretty good, too.

Serves 4

For the polpette

1 onion, finely chopped

Salt, pepper and olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Good pinch chilli flakes

1½ tbsp toasted fennel seeds, roughly ground in a pestle and mortar

40g breadcrumbs

4 pheasant breasts, roughly minced in a food processor

200g fat-minced pork

1 egg

Handful of parsley, roughly chopped

Good pinch dried oregano

Zest 1 lemon

For the tomato sauce

2 tins decent chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp toasted fennel seeds, roughly ground

1 tsp of dried oregano

Handful roughly chopped parsley

Put all the ingredients for the tomato sauce (except the parsley) in a pan and cook on a high heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Sweat the onion with some olive oil and salt gently in a pan for 5 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic, chilli flakes and ground fennel seeds and fry for a further minute. Add the breadcrumbs, then allow to cool.

Mix this well with the pheasant breast and pork mince, the egg and the parsley, oregano and lemon zest, then add a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Form the mixture into golf ball shapes and fry off until well browned.

Put the polpette into the tomato sauce and cook gently for a further five minutes, until cooked through, then stir in the remaining parsley.