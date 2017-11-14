This boozy pud is perfect for the shoot lunch. Try Philippa Davis' pear, ginger and whisky crepes for a guaranteed crowd pleaser

Whisky will never go amiss at the shoot lunch. It pairs excellently with game and in spiced fruity desserts – such as Philippa Davis’ pear, ginger and whisky crepes. Raid the cocktail cabinet to add some extra zing to this pud.

A boozy pud is guaranteed to met with high spirits. Our cinnamon and saffron poached figs with amaretto sabayon is our favourite type of figgy pudding.

PEAR, GINGER AND WHISKY CREPES

When cooking for shoots I probably use whisky the most of all the spirits, partly as it goes so well with game and in spiced fruity desserts, such as this one, and partly because everyone always seems to have a bottle or two on the go.

Makes about 10 pancakes

Batter

125g plain flour

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp caster sugar

60g melted butter, plus a little extra

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3 tbsp whisky

300ml whole milk

Pears

100g sugar

100ml orange juice

50ml whisky, plus a splash extra

100g butter, cut into cubes

1 tsp ground ginger

2 pears, cored and cut vertically into eigths

To make the pancake batter, mix the flour, ginger and sugar in a bowl then whisk in the rest of the ingredients.

Leave to stand for 30 minutes then cook your pancakes in a crêpe or frying pan using the extra melted butter to grease the pan when necessary.

Layer the cooked pancakes on a plate separated by a little strip of baking parchment. Wrap in cling film and keep until needed (these are best made on the day but will keep for a few days in the fridge).

In a saucepan, gently heat the sugar until it goes a dark caramel colour then take off the heat and carefully add the orange juice and whisky (it will splutter).

Place the pan back on a low heat and stir in the butter and ginger. Cook for a couple of minutes so the butter melts and any lumps of caramel dissolve.

Add the pears and cook for about 15 minutes or until they are just soft. This can be used the same day or will keep for a few days in the fridge.

To serve, heat the pancakes in a warm oven or Aga for a few minutes, then fold into quarters and layer on your serving dish. Place the caramel sauce with pears in a pan, bring to a simmer then pour over the pancakes. Splash neat whisky over the finished dish.

Serve with double cream or vanilla ice cream.