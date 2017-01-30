Tom Godber-Ford Moore's partridge goujons with quince aioli are a game street food crowd pleaser, and guaranteed to please the guns at elevenses

Tom Godber-Ford Moore’s partridge goujons with quince aioli are the biggest game street food crowd pleaser. Ideal for encouraging smalls or the uninitiated to try game for the first time. They also make for an excellent elevenses on shoot day, using traditional game with an unexpected Mediterranean twist.

Incorporate game at elevenses for a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Tom Godber-Ford Moore’s pheasant polpette is delicious with a good glug of olive oil and lashings of parmesan. And you’d be hard pressed to find a gun that would turn down pheasant scotch quails eggs during the mid-morning break.

PARTRIDGE GOUJONS WITH QUINCE AIOLI

When it comes to game street food, these partridge goujons with quince aioli have always been the biggest crowd pleaser; use partridge or pheasant, they both work equally well. They are also fantastic with salad in a wrap.

Serves 4

For the goujons

12 partridge breasts

400g dried breadcrumbs

2 tbsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp korma powder

100g flour

4 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper

2 litres rapeseed oil

For the quince mayonnaise

2 tbsp quince paste

200ml mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, crushed

Juice and zest of half a lemon

½ tsp smoked paprika

To make the partridge goujons with quince aioli, first slice each partridge breast into about four pieces.

Mix the spices with the breadcrumbs.

Dust the partridge with the flour and shake off any excess, then dip into the beaten egg, then into the spiced breadcrumbs, again shaking off any excess.

If you have a deep-fat fryer, fry the goujons at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 2½ to three minutes, until cooked through. Otherwise, heat the oil in a large pan until a piece of bread browns lightly in 30 seconds.

Drain from the oil and season well with salt and pepper.

For the quince mayo, put all the ingredients into a food processor and blend until well incorporated.