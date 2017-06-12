The summer sporting and social calendar is in full swing and the demand is to dine alfresco. Pancetta and rosemary arancini stuffed with olives and mozzarella is a jolly nibble for the picnic hamper

It’s time to dig out the picnic hamper. With the sporting and social calendar in full swing and the sun shining, the only way to dine is alfresco in the summer months. Philippa Davis’ pancetta and rosemary arancini stuffed with olives and mozzarella are a jolly way to start a picnic.

For more morsels perfect for picnics, strawberry and mascarpone profiteroles with salted caramel sauce are the best sweet treat to serve as the final flourish. Make an extra large batch, they are guaranteed to be popular with the picnickers.

PANCETTA AND ROSEMARY ARANCINI STUFFED WITH OLIVES AND MOZZARELLA

This is a jolly nibble for when you are all geed up with your first glass of chilled fizz. Just remember to pack them at the top of the hamper for when you are all chomping at the bit.

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp finely chopped rosemary

77g pancetta, finely chopped

2 sticks celery, finely chopped

1 red onion, finely diced

200g risotto rice

100ml white wine

650ml hot game or veg stock (I used the bones after rabbits had been brined)

70g grated Parmesan

20 green olives stuffed with mozzarella

1 egg, lightly beaten

120g panko breadcrumbs

Oil for deep frying

In a saucepan, gently sauté the rosemary, pancetta, onion and celery in the oil and butter until soft.

Add the rice and wine, stir well and season. Start adding stock a ladleful at a time while stirring, waiting for the liquid to be absorbed before you add more. Keep going until the rice is just cooked (it should be drier than a normal risotto), then stir in the Parmesan and check the seasoning.

Spread on a tray and cool.

Take golf-ball size amounts of rice and flatten to a disk on your palm (it helps if they are slightly wet). Place a mozzarella stuffed olive in the middle then fold up into a ball. Repeat with the rest of the mix.

Dip all the balls into the egg then the breadcrumbs. Heat the frying oil to about 175°C/350°F then fry in small batches until golden.

Leave to cool then place into your picnic box, placing greaseproof paper between layers.